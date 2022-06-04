Does Starlight's Ex Pose a Threat to Hughie in Season 3 of 'The Boys'? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episodes 1-3 of The Boys on Prime Video.

Is there any trouble in paradise for Hughie (Jack Quaid) and Starlight (Erin Moriarty) when Starlight's ex boyfriend Alex (Miles Gaston Villanueva) reappears in her life in The Boys Season 3? Starlight repeatedly reassures Hughie that he has nothing to worry about.

Does he?