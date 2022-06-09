Who Is Blue Hawk in 'The Boys' Season 3? Will A-Train Speak out Against His Actions?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 3 on Prime Video.

Who is the new supe Blue Hawk (Nick Wechsler) in The Boys Season 3? It looks like he may or may not play a role in A-Train's (Jessie Usher) Season 3 arc.

A-Train and his manager pitched a whole rebrand of his image to Ashley (Colby Minifie) that would emphasize A-Train's pride in being a strong, Black man. The ideas included a docuseries called A-Train to Africa and a more than clumsy video game idea.