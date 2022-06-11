Could (SPOILER) Actually Still Be Alive After Nicaragua? Here's What We Know

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Season 3, Episode 4 of The Boys on Prime Video.

Is Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) still alive in the present day in The Boys Season 3? The old school supe was presumed dead after Team Payback's idiocy led to an attack on a top-secret U.S. military base in Nicaragua.

After all, the Crimson Countess (Laurie Holden) told Grace Mallory (Sarah Swire) that the Russians killed him with a secret weapon and spirited his body away to an undisclosed location.