Everyone's Talking About (SPOILERS) Cameo in 'The Boys' Season 3 — Who Appears?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Boys Season 3 on Prime Video.

Not content with her epic cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Charlize Theron set out to surprise us all with yet another super-powered cameo in The Boys Season 3, Episode 1.

How does Charlize appear in her The Boys Season 3 cameo? The answer is downright hysterical.