Karen Fukuhara, Who Plays Kimiko in ‘The Boys,’ Used to Be Part of an A Capella Group

OK, so the character of Kimiko isn't actually singing in The Boys, however, Karen Fukuhara said in an interview with Screen Rant that she has a background in a capella.

"It was really surprising when I read the script," she said. "I really did not anticipate any kind of singing in my film and TV career, and then suddenly it happens to my mute character. It was shocking, to say the least, but so much fun to work on. I used to be part of an a capella group, so l kind of came full circle."