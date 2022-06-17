Black Noir’s Character Arc in ‘the Boys’ Series Is Way Different Than the Comic's

The Amazon series The Boys is full of twists and turns, but there is one character who is inarguably the most mysterious character in the entire series, and that's Black Noir.

The Vought-devotee and murderously efficient super-spy-ninja is one of the most fearsome presences in the show, and one of the few people Homelander appears to actually like (aside from Stormfront, but that relationship doesn't end well).

Season 3's third episode answers a big question fans of the series have about the superhero. Namely: what happened to him?