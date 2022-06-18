Hold Up — Is (SPOILER) Dead in 'The Boys'? We Refuse to Believe It

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3, Episode 5 on Prime Video.

Is Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) dead? We simply refuse to believe it.

However, she is definitely MIA thanks to her ex-boyfriend Homelander (Antony Starr). After months of sobriety and training, Maeve finally stands up to Homelander, alone and unguarded, in The Boys Season 3, Episode 5.