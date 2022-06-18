Does (SPOILER) Kill Homelander in Season 3 of 'The Boys'?

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for The Boys Season 3 on Prime Video.

While The Boys is filled with nefariously selfish characters who often prove that they're power-hungry, can't be trusted, or are just fame-hungry scoundrels, there's one character who stands above the rest as the most insanely evil and crazed of the bunch — Homelander.

The supe-of-all-supes is a massive problem for anyone in the series to deal with. Right now, his only weakness seems to be his crippling dependence on public image.

But developments with Soldier Boy in Season 3 have fans wondering: Does Soldier Boy kill Homelander?