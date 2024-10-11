Home > Entertainment Andrew Garfield Shares Support for Palestine — What Are His Political Views? Andrew's a Brit, but he's still an American citizen. By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 11 2024, 2:44 p.m. ET Source: mega

With the 2024 election approaching, many are looking to their favorite celebrities to see where their political affiliations lie. One such star under the microscope currently is beloved Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield, who, though he's known for his posh accent, actually hails from Los Angeles, Calif. The actor holds dual citizenship between the U.S. and the U.K., making him eligible to vote.

And after a recent interview in which Andrew shared his support for Palestinians suffering in the current crisis in the middle east, folks are questioning his political views. Here's what we know.

Source: mega

What are Andrew Garfield's personal politics?

Fans are questioning Andrew Garfield's political stance after he talked about Palestine on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. When asked what he wanted, if he could have anything, Andrew had a diplomatic and heartfelt answer that earned him a round of applause from the live audience.

"You know what," he said, "Out of everyone in the world ... I don't need — I am so happy, like ... we should be putting our energy towards something that actually matters." When Josh joked, "What could be more important than [what you want] right now?" Andrew responded, "I don't know, maybe the lives of Palestinians in Gaza right now. Maybe that's where we put our hearts and our energy."

Andrew is among several other celebrities who have publicly shown their support for Palestine, including Pedro Pascal, the Hadid sisters, Billie Eilish, Susan Sarandon, and more.

And though showing support for Palestine during their current conflict with Israel isn't inherently political, it has certainly become a hot-button issue for politicians and constituents. So, what are Andrew's political views?

Unlike other celebrities who use their social media pages to endorse their politicians of choice, Andrew is entirely absent from the world of Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) — but he has made his political views public through previous interviews and statements, and we know for sure that he doesn't support former president Donald Trump.

In a 2018 interview with Variety, Andrew spoke about a quote in which a woman says, "I believe in the next century that we will all be insane." "What a prophecy," Andrew said of the quote, "and unfortunately a prophecy that has come true. Now we are in that next century, and look at what happened [with the Parkland shooting] in Florida. Look at who we've put into the most important office in the world."

He continued, "It's so evident that we're in the darkest of dark." He then spoke about how the country's "so-called President" was in the pocket of "the NRA, or conservatives in general," in reference to the Second Amendment. "They are willing to sacrifice children at the altar of their freedom to buy a submachine gun."