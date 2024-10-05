Home > Entertainment Zachary Levi Voices Political Opinions, Concerned It Might Be "Career Suicide" Zachary is using his voice these days to advocate for political issues rather than just playing characters on screen. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 5 2024, 11:13 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Actor and entrepreneur Zachary Levi isn't shying away from sharing who he'll be voting for once the polls open in November 2024. However, he also realizes that being open about his political opinions comes with a price.

Article continues below advertisement

While moderating at a September 2024 event with former presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, Zachary candidly remarked, "This very well could constitute career suicide," highlighting the potential risks of openly discussing his political views in the lead-up to the 2024 election. So, where does Zachary stand on the political spectrum? Let’s delve into his recent comments and explore his position.

Zachary Levi is throwing his support behind Donald Trump.

Source: Mega

Zachary is using his voice these days to advocate for political issues rather than just playing characters on screen. The Shazam! actor has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express his views on the Biden-Harris administration while also openly supporting former President Donald Trump.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to a post sharing reported figures on how much the United States has sent to countries like Ukraine, Israel, and Ethiopia, Zachary wrote, "This is beyond not okay. This is heinous. And our current administration is responsible. First in Lahaina, and now the southeast. Where is the care for the American people?? We should all be outraged!"

He later reposted a message from Rep. Jim Jordan that took a major jab at the current administration. Jordan claimed, "The Biden-Harris administration took more than a billion tax dollars that had been allocated to FEMA for disaster relief and used it to house illegal aliens." He also accused the administration of "abandoning" Hurricane Helene victims in the states that were hit the hardest.

Article continues below advertisement

The Biden-Harris administration took more than a billion tax dollars that had been allocated to FEMA for disaster relief and used it to house illegal aliens.



Now, they’ve abandoned American hurricane victims in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.… — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) October 3, 2024

In addition to sharing those posts, Zachary also highlighted an Oct. 1, 2024, post by Trump. In it, Trump claims he "would not uspport a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of their voters."

Article continues below advertisement

It seems the majority of content Zachary is posting or reposting in October all pertains to politics, whether its bashing the Biden-Harris administration or showing support for Trump.

EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!). LIKE RONALD REAGAN BEFORE ME, I FULLY SUPPORT THE THREE… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg responded to Zachary Levi's "career suicide" comment.

During his time on the Reclaim America Tour with RFK Jr. and Tulsi Gabbard, Zachary Levi claimed that most of Hollywood is liberal. He also acknowledged that being vocal about his political opinions could be "career suicide."

Whoopi Goldberg, seemingly offended by Zachary's comments, responded on an episode of The View, stating "From the beginning of Hollywood, it’s always been a very right leaning town. But, I know you don’t know much about the Hollywood history, so let me school you.”

Article continues below advertisement