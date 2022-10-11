Tulsi Gabbard Has Often Courted Controversy — Is the Politician Married?

In a lengthy statement posted on social media, Gabbard explained her decision to leave the Democratic Party, essentially because it had become too "woke."

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism [and] actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms," she said.