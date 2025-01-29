Tulsi Gabbard’s Historic Political Moves Contributed to Her Impressive Net Worth President Donald Trump's pick for Director of National Intelligence made history as the first Samoan Congress representative in 2013. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 29 2025, 11:11 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard made it only about making lateral moves in politics. In November 2024, President Donald Trump nominated the Hawaii legislator to become his new Director of National Intelligence during his second term. The decision came after Gabbard spent over two decades making powerful political moves, including running for President in the 2020 primaries.

As Gabbard moves up the ladder in her political career, her taste for the finer things in life has also increased. She quite literally has different homes in different area codes. So, what is Gabbard's net worth today? We've got the scoop!

What is Tulsi Gabbard's net worth?

Gabbard's career in politics began in 2002. At the time, she became the youngest state legislator in Hawaii. She lived in Hawaii for most of her life but later moved to Washington, D.C. During her time as a state legislator, Gabbard voluntarily served in Iraq in 2004 through the National Guard. She served in Iraq until 2005. After returning home after a second deployment in 2009, Gabbard ran for a seat at the Honolulu City Council and won a spot. In 2021, she began serving as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and has maintained her position.

She continued navigating her career as a Democratic politician, serving four Congressional terms and on the House Committee. In 2013, she became the first Samoan and Hindu woman to be a representative for Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District. In 2019, Gabbard officially launched her 2020 presidential campaign, becoming the first female combat veteran.

She gained notoriety during the campaign, becoming the most frequently Googled candidate after the first, second, and fourth Democratic debates. Gabbard didn't win the primary vote and soon made an even more buzzed-about decision.

In 2022, Gabbard removed herself from the Democratic party and became independent. By 2024, she officially aligned with the Republican Party. Throughout the Congresswoman's political run, she has acquired a net worth of $55 million to $127 million, per ABC News. Gabbard disclosed her reported net worth during a personal financial disclosure report that was released in January 2025. The report dabbled into Gabbard's "real estate holdings in Texas to massive income through engaging the Republican audience."

The report also shared that the politician owns three Texas apartment complexes across Katy, Stafford, and Austin. The complexes are estimated to be worth $55 million to $125 million. Gabbard also invests in stocks for major tech companies.

She reportedly has $100,001 to $250,000 worth of stock in Tesla and Rumble, as well as shares in Apple and artificial intelligence company Nvidia Corp, and $50,000 in a Bitcoin ETF trust and various cryptocurrencies worth up to $95,000, including $1,001 to $15,000 in Solana.

How does Tulsi Gabbard earn her money?

Tulsi's wealth may have come from her political career, but politics isn't the only way she makes her coins. In 2024, she reportedly earned $1.2 million. She credited her various media engagements, speaking fees, and book advance for her 2024 memoir, For Love of Country, where she wrote about leaving the Democratic Party as her primary source of income.

Although she's had to diversify her portfolio, Gabbard is committed to her role as Trump's Director of National Intelligence. On Nov. 13, the day she received the nomination, she thanked the president for the opportunity. She said she would do her part to secure the "safety, security and freedom of the American people."

