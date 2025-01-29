Caroline Kennedy's Letter About Her Cousin Had Some Wondering About Her Health Her statement about her cousin's nomination has garnered major headlines. By Joseph Allen Published Jan. 29 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services has been met with quite a bit of controversy, and it's unclear whether the nomination will be a success. Among the reasons the nomination could fail is the outspoken opposition of RFK's cousin, Caroline Kennedy, who wrote a letter to the Senate urging them to reject his nomination.

In Caroline's recent public appearances, though, some have wondered about her overall health. Here's what we know, and why some are concerned.



Is there anything wrong with Caroline Kennedy's health?

The only reason some were expressing concern about Caroline's health appears to be connected to her appearance in a video in which she reads her letter to the Senate. Nothing about the video suggests that she is unhealthy, but some have noticed that she appears to be much more wrinkled than her cousin, who is actually older than her. The reason for that likely has more to do with the things that RFK and Caroline have put in their bodies.

Caroline seems to have decided to age naturally, and as a result, her skin is slightly more wrinkled than her cousin's. While RFK has long claimed that his body is the product of a healthy, raw, natural diet, we can't be sure whether that's actually true. It's also possible that he has had botox or other forms of enhancement designed to make him look younger than the 70 year old that he is.

Caroline Kennedy is fervently opposed to her cousin's nomination.

Caroline's health is almost definitely beside the point regardless as, in her letter, she made it quite clear that she is opposed to her cousin's nomination. “Bobby is addicted to attention and power,” she wrote, per NBC News. “Bobby preys on the desperation of parents of sick children — vaccinating his own kids while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs.”

Caroline Kennedy penned a scathing letter condemning her cousin RFK Jr. as a ‘predator’ unfit for the role of health secretary, urging senators to reject his nomination pic.twitter.com/l0lkNVd2uf — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) January 28, 2025 Source: Twitter/@nowthisimpact

Caroline's letter also contained other graphic details, including the suggestion that he used to take delight in blending up baby chicks so that he could feed them to his hawk. Caroline's letter may or may not make a difference with regard to her cousin's nomination. Republicans in the Senate have been remarkably deferential to President Trump on the question of appointments, but RFK is one of the most controversial on his slate.

“RFK Jr. wants us to trust him to make healthcare decisions for millions of Americans. Meanwhile, he could make millions off of lawsuits against the same vaccine manufacturers he’d regulate as health secretary,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren., said in a statement to NBC News. “RFK Jr. can’t keep Americans safe if he’s busy lining his own pockets.”