Kash Patel Is Very Close to His Indian Immigrant Parents, Who Are Proud to Be American Patel said that he grew up in a large household, sharing a roof with his father's eight siblings. By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 1 2024, 11:17 a.m. ET

On Nov. 30, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Kash Patel, the former Chief of Staff to the Secretary of Defense, to serve as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director. The role, however, is still occupied by Christopher Wray. Patel’s nomination has sparked widespread debate, with questions about whether he has the qualifications for the position and curiosity about his background.

Redditor @anillop didn’t hold back, writing, "This guy is in no way qualified whatsoever to run the FBI," and other posts echoed similar sentiments. However, beyond his professional credentials, many are more interested in learning about Patel’s personal life, particularly details about his parents. Here’s what we know.

Who are Kash Patel's parents?

Source: Mega

Patel was born on Feb. 25, 1980, in Garden City, N.Y., to Gujarati Indian parents who immigrated to the United States. In his book, Government Gangsters: The Deep State, the Truth, and the Battle for Our Democracy, Patel revealed that he grew up in a large household, sharing a roof with his father’s eight siblings.

According to his Wikipedia page, his father worked as a financial officer for an aviation firm. Together, Patel’s parents instilled in him the importance of education, religion, and embracing his cultural heritage.

Source: Mega

Kash Patel is an American but was raised Hindu.

In his book, Patel acknowledged that he was raised Hindu, though his nationality is American because he was, in fact, born in the United States. He shared that he and his parents, along with the rest of his family, regularly attended temple and "prayed at home in our shrine room." They proudly celebrated major holidays like Navratri and Diwali and attended Indian weddings, which he described as far larger and more elaborate than a typical wedding.

While Patel's family was very much in tune with their religion and culture, he admitted his family is "proud to be American," adding that they "value hard work, cherish fairness, believe in personal responsibility, and we don't think anyone has a right to special favors or special treatment."

One memory that stands out for Patel is how he and his father would “sneak out” to grab a bite of butter chicken, as his mom followed a strict vegetarian diet and didn’t allow meat in the house. They’d head to a spot in Little India on 72nd Street for their fix, he recalled. While he joked that his mom likely knew exactly where they were going (don’t all moms know what’s really going on?), it became a weekly ritual for him and his dad — one he still holds close to his heart.

Drop a❤🇺🇸 if you fully support Kash Patel our next FBI Director! pic.twitter.com/i7jEFMy3Vw — Trump Lover❤🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@SUBRATA30016572) December 1, 2024

Kash Patel has extensive experience in both law and government.

Patel attended the University of Richmond for his undergraduate studies before returning to New York to earn his law degree. He also earned a Certificate in International Law from University College London’s Faculty of Laws in the United Kingdom, according to his U.S. Department of Defense bio.

Patel began his professional career as a public defender and quickly rose through the ranks. He has served as the DOJ Liaison Officer to Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), National Security Advisor and Senior Counsel for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), and Deputy Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Counterterrorism (CT) at the National Security Council (NSC).