Kash Patel Is Trump's Biggest Fan, But Does He Have a Wife and Kids? "A lot of people say he's crazy," Trump said of Patel. By Reese Watson Published Dec. 1 2024, 10:29 a.m. ET

On Saturday, November 30, Donald Trump announced his pick for FBI director — replacing the current director, Christopher Wray. "I am proud to announce that Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel will serve as the next Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and ‘America First’ fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People,” he wrote.

Kash, 44, has made his plans for the FBI very clear. He said in September 2024, he believes FBI headquarters should be converted into a “museum of the deep state.” However, his personal life is a bit more private. Here is everything you need to know about Kash Patel's family.

Is Kash Patel married?

Kash is not married — and does not appear to be in a relationship at the moment. In 2018, The New York Times reported that Kash entered a bachelor charity auction in 2014 in Florida but withdrew after it was revealed that "his license to practice in the state appeared out of date."

The outlet went on to report that Kash grew up in Garden City, N.Y., and graduated from the University of Richmond in 2002. He went on to graduate from Pace University’s Law School before taking a job at the Justice Department in 2014. He currently resides in Washington D.C.

Kash Patel with Lauren Boebert

Kash Patel does not have kids, but he did write a children's book.

Along with his legal and government career, Kash has made time to publish a trilogy of children's books, unsurprisingly inspired by Donald Trump. The Plot Against the King is described as a "fantastical retelling of Hillary [Clinton]’s horrible plot against Trump to the whole family. The Plot Against the King 3: The Return of the King tells the story of "the MAGA King as he returns to take down Comma-la-la-la and reclaim his throne."

KASH PATEL’S CONFIRMATION HEARING WILL BE A TRAIN WRECK.



Patel repeatedly claimed he was the “lead prosecutor” in the Benghazi case. The truth? He was a junior staff member at the Justice Department—never the lead prosecutor.



Watch this clip to see him lie about it once… pic.twitter.com/BqhoongIf0 — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 1, 2024

He was also dubbed "The Man Who Will Do Anything For Trump" by The Atlantic in August 2024. "A lot of people say he’s crazy,” Trump said of Patel, according to the longtime adviser. "I think he’s kind of crazy. But sometimes you need a little crazy."

So, what does Kash have planned if he is nominated to be the next FBI director? "We will go out and find the conspirators, not just in government but in the media,” he said on Steve Bannon's podcast War Room. “Yes, we’re going to come after the people in the media who lied about American citizens, who helped Joe Biden rig presidential elections—we’re going to come after you."