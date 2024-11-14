Home > News > Politics Matt Gaetz Resigned From the House and Avoided an Ethics Investigation Gaetz resigned quite abruptly the day he was named as Trump's nominee. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 14 2024, 11:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The news that Donald Trump had selected Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general left plenty of people shocked and scratching their heads. Gaetz was not on the top list of contenders, and plenty of people weren't even sure whether he was actually a lawyer.

Now that Trump has announced that Gaetz will be his nominee, Gaetz has also stepped down from his role in the House of Representatives. This move was also a bit surprising, in part because Gaetz won't be officially nominated until after Trump takes office on Jan. 20. This naturally led many people to wonder why Gaetz had chosen to resign now. Here's what we know.

What did Matt Gaetz resign from the House?

Gaetz resigned from the House the same day that Trump announced that he would be his pick for attorney general. House Speaker Mike Johnson announced the resignation, saying “He issued his resignation letter effective immediately from Congress. That caught us by surprise a little bit." Johnson is claiming that Gaetz told to tender his resignation quickly because he knew how long it would take to appoint a replacement for his seat.

Governor Ron DeSantis will be in charge of that appointment, and Johnson suggested that Gaetz's seat could be filled before the new Congress assembles on Jan. 3. Gaetz's seat will eventually be subject to a special election. Johnson's explanation rang false to some other members of the House, though, who claimed that Gaetz had tendered his resignation to bring an end to a House Ethics investigation that revolved around him.

The investigation was focused on several allegations of wrongdoing, including his role in the sex trafficking of a minor, and a report in the investigation was set to be released in a matter of days. Now, that investigation has been ended and the report that was apparently close to ready for release will never see the light of day. If that didn't play a role in Gaetz's decision to resign, it's certainly a convenient coincidence.

🚨Speaker Mike Johnson just said that Rep. Matt Gaetz already resigned from Congress today, meaning that the House Ethics Committee’s ongoing probe into allegations of child sex trafficking ends as does his tenure, and no report will be issued. — Farnoush Amiri (@FarnoushAmiri) November 13, 2024 Source: Twitter/@FarnoushAmiri

There are questions about whether Gaetz will get confirmed.

Although that Ethics report might have been enough reason to step down all by itself, it might have been a hasty decision. Some Republicans in the Senate are reportedly expressing doubt about whether Gaetz will be confirmed by the legislature, even though Republicans will control the chamber.

“I don’t think Matt cares if he gets confirmed — everybody is talking about him … so for Matt this is a win,” Rep. Max Miller (R-Ohio) told Politico. He also added that Gaetz “ran around here last term like a 6-year-old with a loaded revolver and a happy trigger finger.”