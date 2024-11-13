Home > News > Politics Pete Hegseth Is Set to Become the Secretary of Defense, but What Is His Net Worth? Pete Hegseth's net worth comes from his time as a Fox News host. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 13 2024, 12:37 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

If you didn't know who Pete Hegseth was until quite recently, you aren't alone. Donald Trump's announcement that he would be nominating Hegseth for Secretary of Defense was a surprise even to his detractors. Hegseth has been outspoken about his views on foreign policy, but does not have loads of practical experience, and is currently one of the hosts of the weekend edition of Fox & Friends.

Given that context, many wanted to know more about Hegseth now that he is set to become one of the most powerful people in the U.S. government. Here's what we know about the morning show host, including what his net worth is.

What is Pete Hegseth's net worth?

Estimates suggest that Pete's current net worth is roughly $27 million, with most of that net worth coming from his salary on Fox News. Pete has been involved in conservative politics in some capacity since college and played an informal advisory role to Donald Trump during his first administration. While his government salary will not be all that eye-popping, it could lead to plenty of opportunities for personal enrichment down the road.

Pete Hegseth TV host Net worth: $27 million Pete Hegseth is a television personality best known for hosting the weekend edition of Fox & Friends. Prior to joining that show, Hegseth was an officer in the Army National Guard and also served as executive director of Concerned Veterans for America and Vets for Freedom. He first started contributing to Fox News in 2014 and has now been slated as Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Defense. Birthdate: June 6, 1980 Birthplace: Minneapolis, Minn. Birth name: Peter Brian Hegseth

What was Pete Hegseth's salary at Fox News?

Other than his time in the Army National Guard, Pete has never served in any official government role, which is why some were surprised that he was chosen to serve as the Secretary of Defense. During his time at Fox News, Pete was reportedly earning a salary of $8 million per year, which would make him a fairly well-paid cable news host.

sec of defense nominee pete hegseth almost killing someone with an axe on live tv pic.twitter.com/WmrBjyyCSI — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 13, 2024 Source: Twitter/@ianbremmer

Pete's salary is likely to be much lower should he accept the role of Secretary of Defense, but it would usher him into halls of power that had previously been closed off to him. The news that Trump was planning to nominate him has been met with controversy, in part because many of the positions that Hegseth has publicly stated around the military and foreign policy are retrograde or bold, to say the least.