Lawrence Jones Said He's "So Attached" to His Adorable Service Dog, Nala

Lawrence Jones is a Fox News fan-favorite, but there's someone his fans love even more — his dog, Nala! Read on to learn more about the service pup. By Allison DeGrushe Sep. 22 2023, Published 3:33 p.m. ET

Since joining Fox News in 2018, Lawrence B. Jones has been working his way up the ranks. The political commentator began hosting his own show, Cross Country, in 2022; the following year, he landed a permanent co-hosting position on the weekday edition of Fox & Friends as a permanent co-host. It's obvious he's a fan-favorite, but there's someone else fans love even more: Lawrence's dog, Nala. Read on to learn more about the canine! Plus, stick around to find out why Cross Country was canceled.

Let's meet Lawrence Jones's service dog, Nala!

On Sept. 17, 2022, Lawrence introduced Nala to the world. He posted three photos of the adorable pup on Instagram, and it's safe to say everyone instantly fell in love with her. Nala has since become a staple on Lawrence's social media pages, but believe it or not, he didn't open up about her until a few months later.

During the March 28, 2023, episode of Ride to Work With Abby Hornacek, the Texas native shared his love for his dog, telling the titular host, "Nala has been a gift to me." Lawrence then explained how he met Nala, telling Abby, "I got assigned this story of this Special Forces operator dog named Raptor, and Raptor is one of the most decorated canines, especially during the war on terror."

"And so, me and Raptor formed this connection," he continued. "[She's a] very tough dog, but she just would not leave me alone, and so the Special Forces operator looks at me and goes, 'I feel like you want one.'"

Lawrence "jokingly said, 'Well, if you can find me one from Raptor's bloodline, I'll get one.' So on Labor Day, he sends me a picture and goes, 'Brother, I found you one,' and it's a picture of Nala. I got so attached."

Since then, Lawrence and Nala have been attached at the hip. And when she's not training with Baden K9 to help U.S. veterans with PTSD, this sweet little pooch is living her very best life.

What happened to 'Lawrence Jones Cross Country'?

On Sept. 9, 2023, Lawrence's show, Cross Country, ended its run. The popular program — which debuted on Jan. 29, 2022 — aired every Saturday at 9 p.m. EST live from Fox News' world headquarters in New York City.

So, what happened? Well, on Sept. 14, Fox News announced that Lawrence had been named a permanent co-host of the weekday edition of Fox & Friends. As a result, Cross Country was canceled, and One Nation with Brian Kilmeade took over the 9 p.m. Saturday slot.

Fox revealed that Lawrence's promotion makes him the "youngest Black co-host in cable news." The network added, "Lawrence has his finger on the pulse of what matters to communities across America, and his insight has proved invaluable to the FOX & Friends audience. We look forward to welcoming him to our family as he wakes up America alongside our star co-hosts each morning."