What Is Fox News' John Roberts' Salary? Anchor John Roberts has been with Fox News for over a decade, coming from CNN. What is his salary? Let's see what we can find out! By Allison Hunt Jul. 25 2023, Published 10:26 p.m. ET

Like any other career, news anchors and journalists have to start somewhere. Sometimes that's a mail room, sometimes that's a freelance copy editor position, or sometimes that's doing weekends in a small news network in Mississippi. And while the dream is to climb the ladder all the way to the top, only a few can get there. And one of those is Fox New anchor John Roberts.

John has been in the industry since the 1970s. He was born and raise in Toronto and go his radio start in Canada. He worked his way up to be a co-anchor of America Reports with John Roberts & Sandra Smith on Fox News. With John being pretty senior and over 50 years of experience under his belt, his salary has to be high, right? Let's see what we can find out!

What is John Roberts’s salary at Fox News?

John has been with Fox News for over a decade. Before co-anchoring America Reports with John Roberts & Sandra Smith, he was Fox News chief White House Correspondent during the Trump administration. He also covered the 2016 presidential election.

Having been a journalist since the 1970s and being one of the top anchors at Fox News, you would think that John makes quite a decent salary. While John's salary isn't readily available online, the average salary for a White House News Correspondent is $171,758 per year, according to Glassdoor. The average salary of a news anchor in New York is $77,373, according to Salary.com.

While these numbers seem lower than expected, famous journalists make significantly more. Sean Hannity, the highest paid news anchor in the U.S., makes a reported $40 million per year, Robin Roberts makes $18 million per year, and Tucker Carlson made $6 million per year before his departure.

John has been in the news industry for decades.

Prior to joining Fox, John worked for CNN as a senior national correspondent. He also co-anchored the latter network's show America Morning. Needless to say, John has tons of experience.

During Fox New's 25th anniversary, John said that at Fox he learned "a different perspective on journalism. It's not just telling somebody's story it's about getting involved in somebody's story. It's about caring for that person."

Amid John Roberts's successful career, how's his health?

In 2018, John had a stent put in his heart. In February 2022, the stent got blocked and John had to have a pacemaker put in. In October 2022, John went back into the operating room for post-diverticulitis.