RFK Jr.'s Big Mac Photo Goes Viral, and the Memes Are Priceless The MAHA Movement turned into a Muahaha moment after RFK was spotted holding a Big Mac with a Coke on the side. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 18 2024, 10:49 a.m. ET

President-elect Donald Trump's infamous slogan "Make America Great Again" has inspired some interesting variations over time. There's Russell Brand's "Make Jesus First Again," and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA). Kennedy, nominated to lead the Health and Human Services Department, certainly picked a fitting slogan.

However, things took a curious turn when he was photographed on Trump Force One (we can thank Donald Trump Jr. for that gem) holding a McDonald's Big Mac and Coke, just days after calling campaign food, which he claimed was limited to choices like KFC and Big Macs, "poison" during an interview with podcaster Joe Polish in early November. The photo quickly sparked a wave of memes, and we've rounded up the best! Take a look.

RFK Jr. is wearing his feelings on his face while holding that Big Mac.

If crying inside was a person, RFK Jr.'s photo with a Big Mac would be the perfect description. We're not sure if the look is because he was just preaching about healthier food choices or because he actually has to down the 590-calorie burger.

RFK Jr. holding the Big Mac is like this kid, on the verge of bursting out of his skin.

RFK holding that burger pic.twitter.com/ig4BzJFZam — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) November 17, 2024

A Jerome Powell parody account on X (formerly Twitter) may have hit the mark with this RFK meme. It’s like he’s bursting inside, knowing he just called the Big Mac poison and there’s nothing he can do about it. Even Elon Musk is smiling with a tray full of McDonald’s yummies sitting in front of him.

"When your kid brings you “food” and you try to act excited."

When your kid brings you “food” and you try to act excited. pic.twitter.com/zImTEd6ldk — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) November 17, 2024

"Here, mommy, eat it. I made it for you." The phrase no parent wants to hear but must greet with a smile — and an open mouth. RFK Jr.'s Big Mac moment is pretty much the same vibe.

"Making the new gang member do drugs to make sure he's not an undercover cop."

Is eating a Big Mac after publicly degrading the company's iconic burger the price he had to pay to get in on the Trump dream team? Maybe!

Every person's face who is urged to join in on a photo and knows it will end up on social media.

RFK Jr.'s photo op on Trump Force One turned into a flop! Maybe he didn’t think it would make the cut for social media? Unfortunately, Donald Trump Jr. thought otherwise.

"What's the furthest you've gone for a job?"

We've all had that one job where someone asks just a little too much of you, and you have to decide, do I do it, or walk away? RFK Jr. made his choice.

"If you're one of us, you'll take a bite."