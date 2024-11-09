Home > Entertainment > Music Nicole Scherzinger Commented on a Pro-Trump Post and Later Apologized for It "Many presumptions are being drawn which do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for." By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 9 2024, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans and Instagram users are calling out singer Nicole Scherzinger after a comment she posted under a photo shared by Russell Brand, which seemingly supported Donald Trump’s potential 2024 presidential election win. The comment has left some fans convinced it was a subtle hint at her political affiliation. Nicole later issued an apology on Nov. 8, 2024, addressing the controversial remark.

Here’s what Nicole said and why fans are pretty displeased by it, along with details on her apology, which she’s using to clear the air and clarify what her post actually meant.

Nicole Scherzinger commented on a pro-Trump post and later apologized for it.

Source: Mega

If you came across Nicole's lengthy apology posted to her Instagram Stories on Nov. 8 and are wondering what it's all about, let us break it down for you. It partially stems from a Nov. 6 post by Russell Brand, who shared a photo of himself smiling while holding a MAGA-style hat that read "Make Jesus First Again."

In response, Nicole commented, "Where do I get this hat!!!?" Nicole is also facing backlash for allegedly liking a post from Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that promotes bringing Trump back into the White House.

While Russell’s hat doesn’t directly support MAGA, it plays off the slogan “Make America Great Again” by promoting Jesus. It's also worth mentioning that Russell is a known Trump supporter and had previously said he would choose Trump over Biden — when he was still in the race, of course.

It didn’t take long for social media users to uncover Nicole’s comment and run with it, despite her having since deleted it. This sparked many to draw assumptions about her political affiliation, considering she was asking for a hat that could be seen as a symbol of support for Trump.

In her apology, Nicole stated, "When I commented on these posts, I made the mistake of not realizing that they could be easily interpreted as being politically related, and I apologize to anyone who understandably reached that conclusion."

She went on to clarify that the assumptions being made "do not reflect who I am, what I stand for, or who I voted for." Nicole also expressed that those who are "hurt and concerned by the results of the presidential election are people I care most about." More importantly, she added, she "stands with them, as I always have, throughout my life and career."

Nicole Scherzinger says her comment on Russell Brand’s hat was meant to promote love and faith.

In an effort to clarify her comment, Nicole explained that the posts she engaged with "were about encouraging people to choose love and faith—"putting Jesus first." She emphasized that, in these challenging times (perhaps she is referring to the United States having a convicted felon in office), her focus is on Christ, who provides "peace, compassion, hope, and — above all — unconditional love, especially for those who may feel it the least right now."

