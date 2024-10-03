Home > News > Politics What Is DOJ Attorney Jack Smith's Political Affiliation? Trump Has Accused Him of Election Interference Trump called Jack's filing a "weaponization of government." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 3 2024, 4:49 p.m. ET Source: instagram/@standwithmueller

New court filings from Department of Justice attorney Jack Smith may be a bombshell in the case against Donald Trump and his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results, and the Republican presidential candidate has accused the special counsel of interfering with the election.

Trump has called the choice to release the filing just a month before the election a "weaponization of government" with the intent to damage Trump's reputation leading up to the big day. And though it reportedly wasn't Jack's choice to release the 165-page document publicly, he has received a majority of the backlash from conservatives — and now, folks want to know what his political affiliation is.

What is Jack Smith's political party affiliation?

Folks eager to find out special counsel Jack Smith's political party affiliation will be interested — and maybe disappointed — to learn that he's registered under the independent category. Therefore, the claims that he publicized the filings against Trump for politically charged reasons are unsubstantiated.

However, many folks are pointing to the fact that Smith was born and grew up in a blue state, New York, as an indicator of his political values. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he also served as assistant district attorney in Manhattan. However, he also later became an assistant U.S. attorney in Tennessee, a state that has voted Republican in 100 percent of presidential elections since 2000.

Nowadays, Smith serves as special counsel, appointed to oversee the criminal investigations against Donald Trump regarding both his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of the classified documents. This has led many to assume that he leans politically left, though he has largely left his views out of his work.

Btw, the EVIDENCE for the crimes Trump committed trying to overthrow the election, as outlined in Jack Smith's filing, didn't come from Democrats. The EVIDENCE came from Republicans, came from people who worked for Trump, came from Trump loyalists.



Don't forget that. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 2, 2024

Per NBC, "It's true that the Justice Department typically abides by an informal 60-day 'quiet period' before an election — meaning they avoid taking discretionary action that could be seen as influencing voters."

However, as previously mentioned, the timing and decision to release the document publicly was not up to Smith's discretion and instead was the decision of federal judge Tanya Chutkan: "Smith was not aware that Chutkan was going to make the decision to release the document, nor the timing of that release, two sources familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly [told the publication]."

Jack's wife, Katy Chevigny, produced a documentary about Michelle Obama.

Another reason folks assume Jack Smith is a Democrat is because his wife, filmmaker Katy Chevigny, co-produced Michelle Obama's 2020 documentary, Becoming. The film follows the former First Lady through her 34-city book tour for her memoir of the same name.