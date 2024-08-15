Home > Entertainment You Don't Have To Know What 'We Live in Time' Is About To Appreciate the Memes 'We Live in Time' stars Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 15 2024, 10:48 a.m. ET Source: A24; Twitter

When the poster for the 2024 romance drama We Live in Time was released, none of its stars, which include Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh, could have anticipated the meme storm to follow. The poster features the stars in an adorable embrace on a merry-go-round, but the wide-eyed bright yellow carousel horse which is the part of the poster that stands out the most.

The movie isn't a romantic comedy, so that probably wasn't intentional. And the fact that people are talking about the We Live in Time horse and not the actual movie probably wasn't the goal here. Now, the internet has taken the image of the horse, which also has its mouth wide open as if in the middle of a horrific battle cry, and created tons of memes.

The 'We Live in Time' horse memes are hard to miss.

We Live in Time is about a couple who meet and fall in love and begin to build a life together, including starting a family. However, as the trailer promises, a potential terminal illness could shatter all that. Not exactly the makings of a movie with the weirdest looking horse ever on its poster, but here we are.

After the poster was released, the memes came flooding in on social media. And the tweets about the movie poster are mostly focused on that darn horse. One user tweeted, "My sympathies to Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh who will now have dozens of ugly horse memes presented to them for the entirety of the We Live in Time press run."

"Are you wearing the c-"



"The carousel horse from the first look image of Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in John Crowley’s ‘WE LIVE IN TIME’? Yes, I am." 📷 pic.twitter.com/Vty3f8s3pE — Ryan Aguirre (@aguirreryan) August 14, 2024

Got a little tangled up in this We Live In Time nonsense. pic.twitter.com/39LSOyY5v5 — Trammin' - A Disneyland Podcast (@TramminPodcast) August 14, 2024

Another user wrote on Twitter, "This horse has done more marketing for We Live in Time than A24 ever did." A24 is the production company behind We Live in Time. And for many, all they can think about is the horse, its derpy face, and the fact that the movie isn't about horses at all.

To be fair, some people didn't even know about the movie, with a release date of Oct. 11, 2024, before the movie poster went viral. Let's hope no one expects any part of it to be comedic, though, given the absolutely emotional trailer. Maybe the shining light is that we can all still laugh at that horse?

Her: You better not be Idiot Horse from the “We Live In Time” poster when I get there.



Me: pic.twitter.com/ahEyktV2gf — Cutler (@CutlerTFT) August 14, 2024

Watching Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield’s “We live in time” pic.twitter.com/AGXGBA5SSk — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) August 14, 2024