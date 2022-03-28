Here Are Some Andrew Garfield Oscar Memes to Enjoy Once You’ve Had Your Fill of “The Slap”By Mustafa Gatollari
Mar. 28 2022, Published 3:07 p.m. ET
The 2022 Oscars will forever be remembered for one thing and one thing only: Chris Rock being slapped in the face by Will Smith after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, in reference to the Red Table Talk host's baldness. OK, maybe the 94th Academy Awards will be remembered for two things: the slap, and the fact that Will later won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in King Richard, for which he proceeded to give an unhinged acceptance speech.
But while there are plenty of memes about "the slap," there are also a slew of jokes, pictures, and references involving Andrew Garfield.
Andrew was at the awards ceremony as a contender for Best Actor in a Leading Role, for his performance as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM! and many viewers at home were excited to see him having an amazing time at the show. They were so amused, in fact, that some of Andrew's best reactions of the night have been given the internet's highest honor of becoming meme-fied. Here are some of our favorites.
This Oscar meme of Andrew Garfield holding a cheeseburger.
It should be mentioned that it's an In-N-Out cheeseburger, no word as to whether or not he got it animal style.
People are lamenting the fact that Andrew was "robbed."
He led the film tick, tick...BOOM!, the story of an aspiring composer living in New York City who is questioning his life choices.
Several people thought this.
When Will Smith won the award for Best Actor, especially after he slapped Chris Rock on live television, many folks were doubly angry that Garfield was "snubbed."
Seriously, people were not happy that Andrew didn't get the award.
Can we just take back Will's Oscar and give it to Andrew?
Of course, there were memes about 'Spiderman.'
Spiderman: No Way Home was one of the most-watched films of 2021, so it makes sense that Andrew's been getting a lot of attention.
Folks noticed Zendaya was on her phone as well.
Maybe they were texting each other Marvel memes?
Or maybe, Andrew was doing some research...
...checking to see if the Academy was willing to reverse their decision mid-show.
People were lapping up everything Andrew did.
Like busting out the double peace signs.
...Or having a photoshoot with a burger.
OK, back to Andrew being on his phone.
Maybe he started it with, "Hey guys, please see the movie — it's really good."
For the most part, people were jazzed that he was jazzed.
Isn't it kind of lame when people aren't having a good time at these things?