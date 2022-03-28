Logo
Home > Trending
Andrew Garfield 2022 Oscars
Source: ABC

Here Are Some Andrew Garfield Oscar Memes to Enjoy Once You’ve Had Your Fill of “The Slap”

By

Mar. 28 2022, Published 3:07 p.m. ET

The 2022 Oscars will forever be remembered for one thing and one thing only: Chris Rock being slapped in the face by Will Smith after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, in reference to the Red Table Talk host's baldness. OK, maybe the 94th Academy Awards will be remembered for two things: the slap, and the fact that Will later won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in King Richard, for which he proceeded to give an unhinged acceptance speech.

But while there are plenty of memes about "the slap," there are also a slew of jokes, pictures, and references involving Andrew Garfield.

Article continues below advertisement
Andrew Garfield 2022 Oscars
Source: Getty

Andrew was at the awards ceremony as a contender for Best Actor in a Leading Role, for his performance as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM! and many viewers at home were excited to see him having an amazing time at the show. They were so amused, in fact, that some of Andrew's best reactions of the night have been given the internet's highest honor of becoming meme-fied. Here are some of our favorites.

Article continues below advertisement

This Oscar meme of Andrew Garfield holding a cheeseburger.

Source: Twitter | @ShanLFTV

It should be mentioned that it's an In-N-Out cheeseburger, no word as to whether or not he got it animal style.

Article continues below advertisement

People are lamenting the fact that Andrew was "robbed."

Source: Twitter | @Huryra90

He led the film tick, tick...BOOM!, the story of an aspiring composer living in New York City who is questioning his life choices.

Article continues below advertisement

Several people thought this.

Source: Twitter | @bxmmerland

When Will Smith won the award for Best Actor, especially after he slapped Chris Rock on live television, many folks were doubly angry that Garfield was "snubbed."

Article continues below advertisement

Seriously, people were not happy that Andrew didn't get the award.

Source: Twitter | @rosieskdrama

Can we just take back Will's Oscar and give it to Andrew?

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, there were memes about 'Spiderman.'

Source: Twitter | @6strals

Spiderman: No Way Home was one of the most-watched films of 2021, so it makes sense that Andrew's been getting a lot of attention.

Article continues below advertisement

Folks noticed Zendaya was on her phone as well.

Source: Twitter | @uhhvrry

Maybe they were texting each other Marvel memes?

Article continues below advertisement

Or maybe, Andrew was doing some research...

Source: Twitter | @ 24framsofnick

...checking to see if the Academy was willing to reverse their decision mid-show.

Article continues below advertisement

People were lapping up everything Andrew did.

Source: Twitter | @ShanLFTV

Like busting out the double peace signs.

Article continues below advertisement

...Or having a photoshoot with a burger.

Source: Twitter | @ShanLFTVL
He's looking at it so lovingly in the second picture.
Article continues below advertisement

OK, back to Andrew being on his phone.

Maybe he started it with, "Hey guys, please see the movie — it's really good."

Article continues below advertisement

For the most part, people were jazzed that he was jazzed.

Source: Twitter | @ShanLFTV

Isn't it kind of lame when people aren't having a good time at these things?

Article continues below advertisement

Most of the memes about Andrew were about fans' unabashed love for the actor.

Source: Twitter | @garfieldpics
Article continues below advertisement

Even other celebrities were excited to see the star.

Source: Twitter | @hlwdandrew
Article continues below advertisement

He has to have seen the original.

Source: Twitter | @boy9000mp3
Article continues below advertisement

"Mom, seriously, listen..."

Source: Twitter | @stephcruzz
Article continues below advertisement

I mean, just look at him having a blast.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Why Did Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield Break Up After Their 'Spider-Man' Romance?

Andrew Garfield Is a Talented Actor and Dancer — But Can He Sing?

After ‘No Way Home’s' Success, There’s a Chance Andrew Garfield Could Return as Spidey

More From Distractify

    • CONNECT with Distractify
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.