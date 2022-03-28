Here Are Some Andrew Garfield Oscar Memes to Enjoy Once You’ve Had Your Fill of “The Slap”

The 2022 Oscars will forever be remembered for one thing and one thing only: Chris Rock being slapped in the face by Will Smith after the comedian made a G.I. Jane joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, in reference to the Red Table Talk host's baldness. OK, maybe the 94th Academy Awards will be remembered for two things: the slap, and the fact that Will later won the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in King Richard, for which he proceeded to give an unhinged acceptance speech.

But while there are plenty of memes about "the slap," there are also a slew of jokes, pictures, and references involving Andrew Garfield.