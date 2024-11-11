Demi Engemann Comments on Politics on Instagram — How Will MomTok Ever Survive This?

The way some people saw the 2024 presidential election was that those with strong religious convictions automatically sided with the Republican party because of some of the most hot button issues that were presented. Because of that, some fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives wondered where the cast of ladies landed in terms of their support for one party over another. And even though Demi Engemann has never been openly political, she responded on social media to those who questioned her.

So what does the influencer and reality TV star feel about politics? According to Demi on Instagram, she refuses to speak any more on the topic than she already has, which is very little. However, most of her followers believe they know where she lands on Kamala Harris versus Donald Trump. And the real question is: will MomTok survive this?

What are Demi Engemann's political beliefs?

Demi hasn't shared her political affiliation on social media or otherwise. However, when someone commented on Instagram to note who they believe she supports, which is Trump, Demi shot back at them in the comments section.

"You don't know me or who I voted for nor will I say [because] I have a right to keep that private," she wrote. "What I will say is, you bullying me on my page without knowing me, knowing who I voted for, knowing which policies I stand with/don't, says more about you than me. I have not ever ONCE commented negatively on anyone's posts, beliefs, ideals etc. so you can see yourself out! Your division and hate is not welcome here."

She then took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of that reply and to add another note about politics and what she plans to be open about. Or to be more exact, what she plans to not say about the topic. "I won't speak on politics," Demi wrote. "This is the beginning and the end of what I will speak to. Period. I don't care what you believe or stand for and how differently we see things, but I will never tolerate hate. You will be blocked if you choose to disagree disrespectfully."

'Secret Lives' fans think Bret Engemann supports Trump.

Like Demi, Brett has done a careful job of keeping his political beliefs and affiliations separate from the show and social media. However, some fans on Reddit believe that Bret supported Trump's bid for presidency during the 2024 campaign. And, they believe, if that's the case, then it only makes sense for Demi to also support Trump, especially since they live in Utah, which is a red state.