'The Secret Life of Mormon Wives' Husband Bret Engemann Is Linked to Two Other Reality Shows

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives isn’t Bret Engemann’s first foray into reality television. The 46-year-old husband of Demi, 30, used to be married to Angie Harrington, a former cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. In addition to that, Bret has a connection to The Bachelorette. Was Bret Engemann on The Bachelorette? Read on for all the juicy details.

Bret Engemann was almost on Season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette’?

The answer to this is “almost.” The former Brigham Young University quarterback was cast to be a contestant on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette.

But what's a rose without a few thorns? The show was supposed to start filming on March 13, 2020, but production was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic. When filming picked up again four months later, Bret was no longer one of the contestants competing for her heart.

He explained the reasoning behind his absence on Instagram.

“I couldn’t make it happen with the delayed timing,” he responded to a fan on Instagram. "My sons needed me to help coach during football season and I would have missed the first few games if I went on the show. Just bad timing for me.” If Bret had competed on the show, he would’ve been the oldest contestant at 42.

It was actually Demi and her ex-husband, Blake Corbin, who signed Bret up for ‘The Bachelorette.’

Demi shared the wild story of signing up her now-husband for a reality dating show. “So if you don’t know, my husband and I are 16 years apart and I knew him through a family friend growing up,” Demi explained in TikTok video. “He was so much older than me. When I was 9 years old, he was married to his first wife and having babies.”

This first wife Demi referenced was The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Angie Harrington. During their marriage, they welcomed two kids together: Cole and Rome.

Demi said that while she had an “innocent crush” on Bret, she dismissed him as a bad boy and married her ex-husband, Blake Corbin. The pair share their daughter, Maude. As Demi and Blake were considering divorce, they ran into Bret at the gym. After discovering that Bret was single, Demi suggested he go on The Bachelorette. Days later, they anonymously submitted him for the show.