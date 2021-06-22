Two of Conan O'Brien's Brothers Followed in Their Mother's Footsteps as Lawyers

In addition to his three brothers, Conan also has two sisters, Kate and Jane O'Brien. Fun fact: Kate is actually a credited actor in addition to working as a teacher; her acting debut was in The Fighter in 2010.

“I work at a school and someone said, ‘They’re casting [The Fighter], you should go down, you look Irish Catholic,’” Kate O’Brien told People. “I’m one of six, so it wasn’t that hard for me to look like I might have more siblings [in the movie].”

(She's far right in the photo, below.)