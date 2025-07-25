‘The Fantastic Four’ Galactus Popcorn Buckets Cost Nearly $100 — Here’s How To Get One Even Galactus himself has criticized the 'Fantastic Four' novelty items' high-ticket price. By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 25 2025, 11:29 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@mashable

Ahead of its July 2025 premiere, Marvel fans had been anticipating the theatrical release of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Many fans were hopeful that the action sequel, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn, would make up for some of the not-so-popular reimaginings of the classic comic book series over the years, such as the 2007 sequel, Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Thankfully, First Steps seemed more promising, especially with the MCU's debut of one of The Fantastic Four's notable villains, Galactus, played by Ralph Ineson. In honor of Galactus's debut, movie theaters nationwide, following the lead of other summer blockbusters such as 2023's Barbie movie, created a luxury popcorn bucket featuring Galactus, released exclusively for the movie. However, although the buckets aren't hard to obtain, the price of the buckets may or may not be within your budget.

Here's how to get the 'Fantastic Four' popcorn buckets.

If you wanted to get the Fantastic Four popcorn bucket to enjoy while watching the action film. The Galactus bucket, part of the Fantastic Four Collectible Combo, is available for sale at many franchise movie theaters, including AMC, Cinemark, and Regal Cinemas, for $79.99. Yes, you read that right. The bucket is one of several custom popcorn buckets and was available for sale the day of Fantastic Four: First Steps' premiere on July 25, 2025.

As expected, the Fantastic Four popcorn bucket is a hot commodity among the fandom. Luckily, the movie theaters planned ahead and will have the buckets available for sale on their websites, with Cinemark starting its online sales on July 26, AMC on Aug. 1, and Regal Cinemas on Aug. 14. In addition to the bucket, fans can purchase other novelty concession items made for First Steps include an 85-ounce "Fantasticar" popcorn bucket sold by Regal for $57, a Mr. Fantastic bucket from Cinemark ($58) limited-edition pint glasses from Alamo Drafthouse.

For those who'd rather not wait until the popcorn buckets are available days after the Fantastic Four: First Steps premiere, there may be another, likely more expensive option. According to Resell Calendar, many action fans have already posted the buckets on eBay and other reseller sites. However, we should note the Galactus buckets, which are already at $79.99 retail price, could set you back at least $130, depending on the reseller.

Why are the 'Fantastic Four' popcorn buckets so expensive?

The Fantastic Four Galactus popcorn buckets may cost a pretty penny, but moviegoers who can afford the novelty item and love popcorn will get more than what they've paid for. According to Forbes, the regular, refillable large popcorn bucket at AMC Theatres is approximately 150 ounces, making the Fantastic Four bucket, which measures 20 inches wide, 17.5 inches tall, and 9.6 inches deep, twice as large as a regular bucket and capable of filling an extreme amount of buttery goodness. Subsequently, the price for the bucket matches its volume.

While some fans may see buying the pricey bucket as an investment and further expression of their love for the franchise, even First Steps' Galactus, Ralph Ineson, said in an interview with GamesRadar+ that he felt the bucket was only accessible for "rich people, obviously," and also noted that the bucket didn't match his face. Julia Garner, who plays Shalla-Bal in the film, was also taken aback by the high cost of the bucket.