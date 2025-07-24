Is Vanessa Kirby Married? All About 'The Fantastic Four' Star's Love Life The British actor won a BAFTA for Best Supporting Actress for her work in 'The Crown.' By Niko Mann Published July 24 2025, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans are asking if Vanessa Kirby is married amid the premiere of her latest film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps. The film premiered in Los Angeles on July 21 and also stars Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, and Julia Garner.

Vanessa rose to fame playing Princess Margaret in The Crown on Netflix. She won a BAFTA in 2018 for Best Supporting Actress, and she was also nominated for a Best Actress Oscar at the 2021 Academy Awards for Pieces of a Woman.

Is Vanessa Kirby married?

No, Vanessa Kirby is not married. However, she is in a relationship with her boyfriend of two years, retired lacrosse player Paul Rabil. The duo first sparked dating rumors in late 2022 and confirmed their romance in 2023, according to People.

Vanessa and Paul appeared together in public for the first time in January of 2025 at the athlete's National Lacrosse Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Paul mentioned his girlfriend in his acceptance speech.

The former lacrosse player was born on Dec. 14, 1985, in Gaithersburg, Md. He began playing the sport as a 12-year-old, which he said was a "relatively late” age to begin playing lacrosse. Vanessa was born in London on April 18, 1988.

Is Vanessa Kirby pregnant?

Yes, Vanessa Kirby is pregnant. She announced that she and Paul were expecting their first child with a post on Instagram on June 2. The post included pictures featuring her baby bump. Vanessa was in Mexico to promote the new The Fantastic Four film.

"Mexico, we loved you," she captioned the post. "We had the best time, you were amazing to us. I learnt so much from Sue Storm about being a first-time mother in the film. Very grateful and surreal to be on this journey with her. Thank you to everyone for the beautiful love and support. It means the world to me." "And my @fantasticfour family @pascalispunk @josephquinn @ebonmossbachrach. I love you so much," she added.

Paul revealed that the couple met in Des Moines, Iowa, with an Instagram post in November of 2023. He captioned the post, "From the very minute we first met in Des Moines, around the world and back, life is far better, more purposeful, and more beautiful with you."

The post included pictures of Paul giving Vanessa a piggy-back ride as well as one photo of the duo on a sandy beach and another of the couple out on the town.

Vanessa also shared pictures of the couple enjoying a vacation in the West Indies in April of 2025. The couple stayed at the Four Seasons Resort in Nevis, and the pictures include the couple cuddling and watching fireworks, as well as pictures of the beautiful landscape.