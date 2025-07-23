Selena’s Brother A.B. Quintanilla Suggests Suzette Didn’t Play Live Drums in Their Band "One secret I am perfectly fine never had known." By Elizabeth Randolph Published July 23 2025, 6:16 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@suzettesyld

Though March 31, 1995 marked the 30th anniversary of Selena Quintanilla-Perez's tragic death, the Tejano sensation's legacy will forever live on through her music. Her catchy and powerful songs like "Como La Flor," "Amor Prohibido," and "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," still resonate with her beloved fans today.

Selena's family, especially her siblings Suzette and A.B. Quintanilla, have done their part over the years to ensure their baby sister was never forgotten after her life was cut short after she was shot and killed at the hands of her fan club's president, Yolanda Saldivar. Suzette and A.B. were hands-on during the biopic, series, and documentary about Selena's life and legacy. However, A.B. spilled the beans on decades-old tea regarding Suzette's role in the Quintanilla family's band, Selena Y Los Dinos.

What happened between A.B. and Suzette Quintanilla?

In July 2025, A.B. took to Instagram to discuss a secret about Selena's music many of her fans overlooked. The since-deleted post included a caption where the producer revealed Suzette, who was Selena Y Los Dinos' drummer until her sister died, didn't play the drums live and that the drum sounds were digitally programmed by A.B.

"Fun fact: All of Selena's major hits, drum and percussion parts, were sequenced and programmed by me," A.B. wrote in a screenshot posted on Instagram account @selenaiceberg. "All of her live shows were not live drums... all programmed." The musician further explained: "What gave Selena's music that funky soul was live bass, guitar, keyboards, and live percussion bouncing off a programmed beat. I really disliked playing to a drum machine but did the best with what I had to work with."

A.B. also seemingly criticized Suzette even more when he tagged someone he considered a "real drummer," Aaron Holler, and also tagged percussionist Jorge Caballero. "In order to grow as a musician, you have to practice and constantly work on your skills," he added in the caption. "If not, you leave no legacy behind."

Selena's fans scolded A.B. Quintanilla for his comments about Suzette.

While A.B. eventually took his post about Suzette's drum skills down, for many of Selena's fandom, it was too little too late. Underneath @selenaiceberg's repost of his comment, social media users slammed him for telling his family's business and breaking an undisclosed number of girl drummers' hearts.

"Nobody had to know that," one fan wrote. "One secret I am perfectly fine never had known." "D--n A.B. threw his own sister under the bus," another user said. "Thats messed up Selena wouldnt like that at all." "Are him and Suzette fighting??" a third commenter wondered.

