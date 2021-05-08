Logo
Home > Spanglish > Selena
Selena and Suzette
Source: Instagram

Was Ricky Vela in Love With Selena, or Her Sister, Suzette?

By

May. 8 2021, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

With Part 2 of Selena: The Series now streaming on Netflix, fans of Selena Quintanilla probably have a million more questions about the singer's life. While we didn't need a reenactment of Selena eloping with boyfriend Chris Perez to know that they ended up together, were there other romances in Selena's life? Some fans have questions about Ricky Vela, the first non-family member to join Selena's band, Selena y Los Dinos.

Article continues below advertisement

In the series, we see the keyboard player crushing not on Selena, but her sister, Suzette. Who did Ricky have feelings for in real life?

Article continues below advertisement

Was Ricky in love with Selena?

Ricky actually had feelings for Selena's sister, Suzette. In fact, he wrote the smash hit "No Me Queda Más" about his unrequited love for Suzette, who married Billy Arriaga in September, 1993. Ricky's love for Suzette is documented, even. In 1994, Abraham Quintanilla said, "Ricky is a very shy person, an introvert. And he liked my other daughter, Suzette, the drummer."

Article continues below advertisement

Abraham told Billboard that he urged Ricky to talk to his daughter, but Ricky was apparently too shy. “And I know Ricky liked her because he would tell me, and I would kid around with Ricky and say, ‘Hey, Ricky, you like her? Talk to her!’ and he wouldn’t do it," Selena's dad said.

So, what happened to Ricky after Selena's untimely death? Selena y Los Dinos disbanded shortly after her murder, and Ricky didn't seem to start up or join another band. Although he continued to create music, he didn't put out any albums. We know that he presented at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in 2015. This was the award show where Jennifer Lopez paid a moving tribute to Selena and sang "No Me Queda Más." As the songwriter, it made sense for Ricky to be there.

Article continues below advertisement

We also know that Ricky collaborated with Selena's older brother A.B. Quintanilla (who went on to become a musician and producer) and the two co-wrote "Esperandote." Ricky also contributed to the Venezuelan TV drama My Sweet Fat Valentina score. 

Article continues below advertisement

Fans should be happy to know that Ricky is still close with the Quintanilla family. In fact, this past March, A.B. shared on Instagram that he had dinner with Ricky and his sister, writing, "Had dinner with my sister and Ricky Vela and I have to say they are the most talented musicians I’ve ever worked with!!!"

Article continues below advertisement

And Suzette? Well, she's still married to Bill. They recently celebrated their 25th anniversary, and are still happy in love. They share a son, Joven, who is 23 years old. Suzette is quite busy managing the Quintanilla's family entertainment company, Q Productions, and she oversees the Selena store online and the Selena Museum (which is located in Corpus Christi, Texas).

suzette bill
Source: Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Suzette and her family were also at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and got to meet Jennifer Lopez. "Thinkn Jovan is a happy guy! Lol," Suzette wrote in the caption.

Stream both parts of Selena: The Series on Netflix now.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Noemí González Said 'Selena: The Series' Would Be "Wrapping Up" After Part 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

Beyoncé Really Did Meet Selena Quintanilla at a Mall — Here's How It Actually Went Down

More From Distractify

  • J Balvin ex girlfriend
    Spanglish
    J Balvin and His Ex-Girlfriend Almost Got Married After 10 Years of Dating
  • Bad Bunny
    Entertainment
    Bad Bunny Got His Love of Music From His Parents!
  • Diego Boneta
    Entertainment
    Diego Boneta's Fans Are Always Convinced He's Dating His Co-Stars
  • Luis Miguel
    Spanglish
    Luis Miguel's Hearing Condition Has Not Stopped Him From Performing
  • CONNECT with Distractify
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Distractify Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.