Selena’s Brother, A.B. Quintanilla, Is in a “Beautiful Place” in His Life

Selena’s family is in the spotlight these days with the release of Selena: The Series — especially because the Netflix drama spends a lot of time with the Tejano music superstar’s brother, A.B. Quintanilla , and his first wife, Evangelina Almeida.

Since the timeframe of the series, A.B. has married another four times. And he seems especially smitten with his current wife, Anjelah Quintanilla. “You changed my world to a beautiful place!” A.B. wrote on Instagram in September 2020, marking the couple’s one-year wedding anniversary. “Te amo mucho, baby! Happy anniversary, my love!”

With Selena: The Series currently streaming, we’ve rounded up more details about A.B., his career, and his love life.