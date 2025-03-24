Pedro Pascal May Be a “Daddy” To Many, but Does He Have Kids of His Own? The 'Last Of Us' star has shared his candid thoughts about becoming a father and getting married. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 24 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

When Pedro Pascal walks into a room, he's bound to turn a few heads. Although he wasn't an instant household name, he personifies the phrase "good things come to those who wait," as he has reached A-list status and an array of new, somewhat thirsty fans.

Since becoming an A-lister in his 40s by playing Joel Miller in The Last of Us, Pedro earned the nickname and reputation as the "internet's daddy." Despite the complimentary nickname, the actor has shared how he feels about the role of being a "daddy" IRL. So, does Pedro have any kids? Let's find out!

Does Pedro Pascal have any kids?

As far as we know, Pedro doesn't have any kids, and he's not looking to make any changes to his status. During his early fame when The Last Of Us premiered in January 2023, the actor said during the 2023 Hollywood Reporter Roundtable that he was "having fun" with being called the internet's daddy. However, Pedro made it clear that no one in his household would be calling him "daddy" anytime soon.

"I’m not a daddy!" he quipped after Jeff Bridges asked him if he was a father at the roundtable. "And I’m not gonna be a daddy!”

"I'm not a daddy. And I'm not gonna be a daddy!" - On the Drama Actor #THRRoundtable, Pedro Pascal talks his fatherly roles in both #TheMandalorian and #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/lxv15WA20p — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 24, 2023

While he doesn't want to have children of his own, Pedro said he often finds himself accepting roles that catered to the daddy demographic. He said during the same roundtable that he often gets selected for roles that inadvertently bring out his inner daddy.

"There was a period where The Mandalorian is very daddy to Baby Grogu," Pedro explained of one of his other roles. "Joel [from The Last of Us] is very daddy to Ellie (Bella Ramsey) “These are daddy parts, that’s what it is.”

Has Pedro Pascal ever been married?

Pedro has never been married, though there are many who would happily say "yes" if he did. The actor revealed in an interview with Wired that he has purposely avoided becoming a husband and father due to the idea that he could lose the ones he loves the most in a moment, much like his (SPOILER ALERT) The Last Of Us character, Joel.

"Existing is connected to the love you feel toward a particular relationship—your child, your partner—and to lose that? Some people are not capable of applying rational thought to that kind of loss, or the threat of that loss, or the threat of that loss again, right?" Pedro explained. "It’s such a beautiful question that the video game poses. I avoid all of it by not having kids. And staying out of relationships."

