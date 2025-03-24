Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal Really Dating? Fans Wouldn’t Mind It "Jen Aniston and Pedro Pascal? This is hot." By Jennifer Farrington Published March 24 2025, 10:27 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Keeping a Hollywood romance under wraps is nearly impossible these days, thanks to paparazzi and, more importantly, the internet. Photographers thrive on capturing candid celebrity moments, and when it comes to stars like Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal, the stakes are even higher, whether it’s what they’re wearing, doing, or who they’re dating.

So when Jennifer and Pedro grabbed dinner together on March 22, 2025, dating rumors naturally started swirling, especially since their "date" lasted three hours. The duo was spotted leaving West Hollywood’s Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower Hotel, per Page Six, and with both technically single, fans can’t help but wonder: Are Jennifer and Pedro actually dating?

Are Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal dating?

Jennifer and Pedro did go on a dinner date in mid-March 2025, but as far as we know, that’s the extent of their relationship. Neither has confirmed they’re dating, so for now, it seems they’re simply spending time together.

That said, they could date. Jennifer hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone since her 2018 divorce from Justin Theroux, while Pedro is also single, having previously been linked to stars like Lena Headey.

Of course, their connection might not be romantic at all — it could be business. During the 2024 Critics Choice Awards red carpet, Pedro, Jennifer, and Reese Witherspoon caught up and started chatting about The Morning Show, which both women star in.

The conversation took a playful turn when Reese suggested she had the perfect part for Pedro. He joked, "I sleep with everyone on the show," prompting Jennifer to quip, "It’s kind of real life." Wait, was that Jennifer’s way of hinting that she and Pedro might have something going on? That’s still up for debate.

Pedro then added, "Pitch it to me now. I’m in. I’ll be waiting to hear from my agents. Draw it up. Send me a script. Or just pitch it to me in the room." Jennifer, cradling his hands, then looked at the camera and exclaimed, "Oh, my God," as if her dreams had just come true. As for The Morning Show, Season 4 is set to debut sometime in 2025, with new cast members like Jeremy Irons and Marion Cotillard. But will Pedro make a surprise appearance? That’s still unclear.

Fans react to Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal's dating rumors.

Some fans are pretty stoked about the idea of Jennifer and Pedro dating, with one person writing on X (formerly Twitter), "I'M HERE FOR THIS," while another simply called the duo "hot."