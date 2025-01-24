The Rumors Around Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama's Alleged Romance Just Won't Stop 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston and former president Barack Obama are rumored to be dating ... Yes, you read that right! By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 24 2025, 9:49 a.m. ET Source: Mega

We can't lie — 2025 is already shaping up to be an odd year. There's been no shortage of absolutely ridiculous stories making headlines, but none have quite captured attention like the one involving Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama.

Although there's no solid proof, rumors are swirling online that the Friends star and the former president are dating. Here's everything you need to know.

Rumors are swirling about an affair between Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama.

It's a bit tricky to pinpoint exactly where the rumors about Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama being in a relationship started, but they seem to have gained momentum back in August 2024. That's when In Touch Weekly published an article titled "The Truth About Jen & Barack!" which claimed the former president was planning to leave his wife, Michelle, because he and Jennifer were "obsessed with each other."

The story quickly spread, but in October 2024, Jennifer addressed the rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, laughing at the idea but denying it. She said the rumors were "absolutely untrue" and clarified, "I have met him once. I know Michelle more than him."

For a while, the rumors seemed to die down, but recently, they've resurfaced. It's hard to say why, but some believe that Michelle Obama's absence from events like Jimmy Carter's funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration may have fueled rumors about her and Barack's relationship. Some take her absence as a sign that things might not be as solid between the couple as once thought.

Adding fuel to the fire, Meghan McCain claimed on Tara Palmeri's podcast that she heard whispers of a potential split between the Obamas. She said that "very serious journalists" had told her the "divorce rumors are true." Tara also weighed in, saying, "We've heard that for a long time, like I just heard that they live separate lives."

And then there’s the recent social media stir. On Jan. 22, a woman named Melanie King took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a "leaked DM" from Jennifer Aniston's friend, which allegedly confirmed that Jennifer and Barack were dating.