What Is Marcus Morris's Net Worth? NBA Star Enjoys Massive Wealth After Winning Decade The professional basketball player was reportedly arrested in the summer of 2025 on a shocking fraud charge. By Diego Peralta Published July 28 2025, 2:52 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

While fans of the NBA from all over the world were waiting for the 2025-2026 season to start, the basketball community was shocked to hear that Marcus Morris was arrested on a fraud charge, according to TMZ. The former Cleveland Cavaliers player was reportedly taken into custody in Florida. The news broke more than a decade after Marcus entered a diversion program because of a battery charge.

Article continues below advertisement

Over the course of his career, Marcus Morris has had the opportunity to play for many different NBA teams. These contracts have involved bigger amounts of money as the player's career has progressed. There's no denying that Marcus Morris Sr. has lived through a unique NBA trajectory, crafting his legacy in different cities. What is Marcus's net worth? Here's what we know about the wealth accumulated by the professional basketball player who made his debut more than a decade ago.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Marcus Morris Sr.'s net worth?

According to Essentially Sports, Marcus Morris Sr. has an estimated net worth between $18 million and $25 million. The money comes from all the success the NBA player has found over the course of his professional career, ever since he joined the ranks of the Houston Rockets. The exact value of the athlete's net worth hasn't been disclosed yet.

Marcus Morris NBA Player Net worth: $18 million - $25 million Marcus Morris is an NBA player who has worked with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Houston Rockets, the Detroit Pistons, and more teams that have been interested in his talent over the years. Birthdate: September 2, 1989. Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Brother: Markieff Morris. Children: Marcus Morris Jr.

Article continues below advertisement

After showing promising potential when he played college basketball, Marcus was drafted by the Houston Rockets in 2011. The player had a couple of successful seasons when he played in Texas, leading to the next big chapter of his career. According to the NBA, the Phoenix Suns drafted Marcus in 2013.

The talented athlete eventually made his way to both the Detroit Pistons and the Boston Celtics. Marcus Morris stayed on a team only for a couple of years before moving on to the next one, but the NBA star constantly found a way to make his salary work. Being a part of many teams is what allowed Marcus to reach a net worth between $18 million and $25 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

What is Marcus Morris Sr.'s salary?

According to Spotrac, Marcus Morris signed a $3,300,000 contract with the New York Knicks in 2024, before he was let go from the team right before the season started. Considering the amount of money Marcus has earned in the past, it's easy to understand why any new contract that comes his way comes at a high price.

Article continues below advertisement

Way before the working relationship between Marcus and the Knicks hit a speed bump, the NBA star signed a $64,000,000 million contract over the course of four years. The pandemic might have affected many aspects of daily life, but 2020 brought on the best contract Marcus has seen over the course of his career. Marcus worked with the Los Angeles Clippers before unexpected developments changed the course of his trajectory.