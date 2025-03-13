Oliver Miller's Net Worth Came From More Than a Decade of NBA Basketball

Oliver Miller , a former NBA center who was notable throughout his career because of the combination of his size and skill, has died at just 54 years old. The news of his death led to an outpouring of tributes for his NBA career from Phoenix, Toronto, Detroit, Minnesota, Dallas and Sacramento — the teams he played for during his time in the league.

Even as many mourned his passing, though, some also wanted to know more about what his net worth at the time of his death. Oliver was never one of the highest paid players in the league. Here's what we know about his net worth.

Oliver's net worth is not publicly available, but we know that his salary was just north of $7 million playing in the NBA, largely in the '90s. This amount would be worth twice as much today, but we don't know how well Oliver invested that money or whether he spent it. His net worth was likely around $3 million, stemming chiefly from his NBA salary and his ability to parlay that salary into a life of comfort.

Oliver Miller was an NBA center who played throughout the 1990s for the Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Sacramento Kings. He was known as "Big O" because of his height and weight, and continued to play professional basketball until 2010, when he officially retired.

Following the news of his death, tributes began to pour in from former teammates and those who knew him while he played.

“I am so sad to report we have lost another @NBA Fraternity member! Nine year veteran Oliver Miller has passed away at age 54! Going to miss you Big O,” Eddie Johnson wrote on social media.

“Rest in Peace, Big O,” the Phoenix Suns added in a more succinct message.

Thanks in part to an iconic nickname, Oscar's legacy is not likely to be forgotten soon.