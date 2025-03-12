Was Junior Bridgeman Married? The Private Life of the NBA Star and His Wife Junior passed away on March 11, 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published March 12 2025, 10:58 a.m. ET Source: YouTube/@EarnYourLeisure

Junior Bridgeman was known for a lot of things — his solid NBA career, his incredible success in business, and his reputation as one of the most well-liked figures in sports and entrepreneurship. What about his personal life? Was Junior Bridgeman married? The answer is yes, but here’s the interesting part: we know almost nothing about his wife.

Unlike many public figures, Junior managed to keep his marriage completely out of the spotlight. In fact, if you go to his Wikipedia page, you won’t even find a mention of his wife, Doris Griffith Bridgeman. That’s how private they were. While most successful athletes and business moguls have their personal lives splashed across headlines, Junior and Doris managed to do something almost unheard of — they kept their relationship out of public view entirely.

Junior Bridgeman married Doris Griffith — but good luck finding details about their relationship.

While Wikipedia might not acknowledge his marriage, Hollywood Life does. The outlet confirms that Junior was, in fact, married to Doris and that they shared a life together. However, there’s little to no public record of their love story, how they met, or even major moments from their marriage. It’s almost as if they made a deliberate decision to live their lives as privately as possible, which is rare in an era where even the most minor details about celebrities are easily accessible.

Most people know a lot about Junior — his career with the Milwaukee Bucks, his transition into business, and his massive success with Wendy’s and Coca-Cola. But when it comes to Doris? There’s almost nothing. No interviews, no public appearances, and no detailed stories about her role in his life. Given the very public spotlight Junior stood in, most find how private his marriage was to be impressive.

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Junior Bridgeman. I had the privilege of playing against him, and I’ll never forget how he had one of the sweetest jump shots in the NBA. But it was his character, his kindness, and his gentle soul that truly left a lasting… pic.twitter.com/i3xa3fgWuu — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 11, 2025

Even though Doris has remained out of the public eye, she was at the center of the outpouring of love and support following Junior’s passing. Many who knew and admired him specifically mentioned her in their condolences, acknowledging the deep personal loss she’s experienced.

Today, we lost a kind, generous and groundbreaking legend. He was an All-American at UofL, an NBA All-Star, and a self-made billionaire. Yet, I will most remember Junior Bridgeman for his quiet, impactful assistance to others in need, his love for Doris and his entire family, and… — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) March 11, 2025

University of Louisville President Dr. Kim Schatzel expressed her sympathies, "I know you all join Trevor and I as we offer our deepest sympathies to Junior’s family, wife Doris, sons Ryan and Justin, and daughter Eden. He is a Louisville legend who will be deeply missed by our entire community."

The Milwaukee Bucks also released a statement, "We are heartbroken by Junior’s passing and we send our deepest condolences to his wife, Doris, his children, Eden, Justin, and Ryan, his entire family and all those close to him."

The entire Haslam Sports Group family is saddened and heartbroken to hear about the passing of Milwaukee Bucks legend and owner, Junior Bridgeman. You will always be remembered as an amazing teammate and loyal friend. You will be missed and our thoughts are with the Bridgeman… https://t.co/30LUVdB82D — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) March 11, 2025

Former Kentucky coach John Calipari shared an emotional tribute, "I’m in shock and so sad hearing that Junior Bridgeman passed away. One of the nicest and caring people I’ve ever met. He was successful in everything he did. He was always looking for win-win opportunities. He treated people right. He was a beacon of hope for many and a mentor to anyone that asked his help. My prayers to his wife, children, and extended family. This one hurts deep. RIP."

Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took a moment to recognize Junior’s family, "We express our heartfelt condolences to Junior’s wife, Doris, their children, Eden, Justin and Ryan, the Bucks organization, and his many friends and admirers in the basketball community."

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Milwaukee Bucks minority owner, NBA Africa investor and former NBA player Junior Bridgeman. pic.twitter.com/GlfFYq7T0E — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 11, 2025

They had a marriage that defied the normal spotlight public figures stood in.