Chicago Bulls Legend Bob "Butterbean" Love Has Died at 81 — Details on His Cause of Death

By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 19 2024, 11:07 a.m. ET

The NBA recently lost another legend, former Chicago Bulls forward Bob "Butterbean" Love. On Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, the NBA and other outlets confirmed that Bob died at the age of 81. The basketball legend was remembered by the Bulls on social media.

During his 11-year career in the game, Bob averaged 21.3 points and 6.8 rebounds during his nine seasons with the Bulls alone. As his fans and loved ones continue to mourn him, here's what to know about his cause of death.

Source: NBA

What was Bob Love's cause of death?

Bob's cause of death was pronounced as being due to a long battle with cancer. The NBA star's form of cancer isn't public knowledge, and he also didn't discuss his diagnosis publicly in his later life. It's also unclear how long Bob battled the disease.

Bob's death came 30 years after the Bulls retired his jersey in 1994. According to the NBA's website, he became the second player to have his jersey retired at the time. The accomplishment was something the northern Louisiana native strived for. During his childhood, Bob grew up as one of 14 children. It was then that he developed the nickname "Butterbean" due to his affinity for lima beans.

After high school, the future NBA legend attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, and was selected by Cincinnati in the fourth round of the 1965 NBA draft. In 1968, he was traded to the Bulls, where he began his celebrated career as one of the team's best forwards. Some of his highlights was as an All-Star for three straight seasons (1970-73). He averaged a team-high and career-best 25.8 points during the 1971-72 season.

Once he retired from the game after the 1976-77 season, Bob had achieved 17.6 points and 5.9 rebounds in 789 career games, and also played for the Nets and Seattle SuperSonics in his career.

The Bulls announce the passing of Bob " Butterbean" Love whose jersey #10 hangs from the rafters at the United Center. I had the pleasure of doing countless Bulls events with Bob and he always brought sunshine, joy and "love" to everyone. He had a remarkable journey in and out… pic.twitter.com/Ttrrtd4p8A — chuck swirsky (@ctsbulls) November 19, 2024

Bob's Chicago Bulls family reflected on his legacy soon after his death was announced.

In the Bulls' statement regarding Bob's death, the team shared how his legacy stretched beyond his impressive basketball skills. The team shared that, in his later years, he gave back to the team through his philanthropic efforts.

"With his No. 10 jersey hanging in the United Center rafters, his on-court achievements are forever etched in history, but Bob’s impact transcended basketball," the Bulls said in their statement. "He became an inspirational figure and a passionate community ambassador for the Bulls, dedicating himself to charitable causes and uplifting countless lives with his motivational speeches."

"We are profoundly grateful for his enduring contributions and legacy both on and off the court in Chicago," they continued.

The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Bob Love.#LegendsForever pic.twitter.com/r6TdTnNGAf — NBA Alumni 🏀 (@NBAalumni) November 19, 2024

Bob also leaves behind his beloved family, which includes his wife, Emily, and his son, Chance Love. Chance followed in his dad's footsteps and is a college basketball player for Northwestern Oklahoma State University. The basketball player hasn't released a statement regarding his father's death, but he reposted multiple X posts from other people mourning his father. On Monday, Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf expressed his condolences to Bob's family after stating he was "deeply saddened" by his loss.