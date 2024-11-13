Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Is Kyle Singler Married? Here's What We Know About His Home Life Kyle Singler said he "feels like his voice is being silenced." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Nov. 13 2024, 3:07 p.m. ET Source: Facebook/Kyle Singler

In May 2018, Kyle Singler went on Oregon's KOBI-TV to discuss his NBA career and what it meant to actually achieve his goals. The former Duke star began his professional career in 2011 when he signed with the Detroit Pistons, but this was during the infamous NBA lockout. Because of this, Kyle signed with two European teams before returning to the Pistons in 2012. A few years later he was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder where he finished out his career before retiring in 2019.

While chatting with KOBI-TV, Singler said his favorite part about being in the NBA was making his dreams come true. It's something he always wanted. As a little kid, he imagined himself matching up against his favorite players. This conversation is a far cry from the Instagram videos Kyle posted in November 2024, which left fans wondering if he was OK. They were also curious about his relationship status, hoping there was someone he could lean on. Is Kyle Singler married? Here's what we know.

Is Kyle Singler married?

There are no public records of Kyle Singler ever getting married. The three Instagram videos posted to his page show an emaciated Kyle standing in a mostly empty house. Unfortunately, he does not look well. In the first, uploaded on Nov. 12, he says he "feels like his voice is being silenced." He goes on to say that "everyday things are being thrown my way. My community is f-----." Kyle alleges he is being mistreated, abused, and made into a "mental example."

Kyle says he fears for his life and believes his "community" is making him out to be some sort of troublemaker who only wants to make things difficult for others. The next video seems to have been filmed a few hours later when the sun is up. The former NBA player mentions living in his house for five years which he describes as a "hole." He once again expresses frustration towards his community for not helping him start a new career.

The third and final video posted to Kyle's Instagram was uploaded on Nov. 13 and is significantly less coherent. He is loosely rambling about "turning the page" and sending "prayers and gratitude" to everyone watching. While pacing around his vacant living room, Kyle is discussing honoring people who have suffered and put in their "blood, sweat, and tears." It's a confusing tonal shift from the previous two videos.

Kyle Singler's family have been made aware of what's been going on.

According to The Independent, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has been in touch with Kyle's family regarding the troubling Instagram posts. Sarah Houseknecht, a spokeswoman for the NBPA, emailed the Associated Press to say, "As with all current and former members of the NBPA, we offer any and all support to players, whether through their biggest successes or times of challenge."

Kevin Love, who plays for the Miami Heat and won an NBA Championship in 2016 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, commented under Kyle's first video. "I love you Kyle," he wrote. "Hit me whenever. Please." In response to that, several folks responded with criticism, saying Kevin should be the one to reach out to Kyle.