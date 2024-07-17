Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Chris Bosh Is One of the Richest NBA Players of All-Time, Despite a Premature Career-Ending Illness NBA player Chris Bosh’s career was ended by a blood clotting condition. In 2024, he shared that he’s a full-time dad. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 17 2024, Published 4:13 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

As one of the most skilled players in basketball history, Chris Bosh was an all-American favorite. After winning Texas’s “Mr. Basketball” title in high school, he played college basketball for just one year with Georgia Tech, where he intended to complete his degree in graphic design and computer imaging. However, his basketball career came first and he was drafted fourth in the NBA to the Toronto Raptors.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Bosh’s career was record-breaking as he came up with one of the strongest drafts in NBA history alongside LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade. Early on, he was commended for playing through injuries and pain, but later in his career, that would be his downfall. In 2024, he went on the Drafteados podcast to share a health update. But what is his net worth?

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Bosh has an estimated net worth of $110 million.

Despite his record-breaking career, Chris is likely the 24th richest NBA player with his $110 million net worth. (Michael Jordan, of course, tops the list with a $2.2 billion net worth, the only NBA player to break the billion-dollar threshold.) Even still, Chris’s multimillionaire status is impressive considering the fact that his career was cut short by a blood clotting illness at just 31 years old, while his cohort, LeBron James, is still on the court at 39 years old in 2024.

Chris played first with the Toronto Raptors, who refused to trade him despite several offers. By his second year with the franchise, he was already a team leader and was named captain the following year. In 2006, he was also on the NBA All-Star team, kicking off an 11-year streak as an All-Star. He also led the Raptors to the Atlantic Division championship in 2007 before he was traded to the Miami Heat in 2010.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Bosh Former professional basketball player Net worth: $110 Million Chris Bosh is a former NBA and USA professional basketball player known for his record-breaking rookie career with the Toronto Raptors and his championship wins with the Miami Heat before his premature 2016 retirement. Birth Name: Christopher Wesson Bosh Birth Date: March 24, 1984 Birth Place: Dallas, Texas, U.S. Mother: Freida Bosh Father: Noel Bosh Spouse: Adrienne Williams (m. 2011) Children: Trinity Bosh (b. 2008), Jackson Bosh (b. 2012), Dylan Bosh (b. 2013), Phoenix and Lennox Bosh (b. 2016)

In 2012 and 2013, Chris led the Heat to consecutive championship victories alongside LeBron and Dywane. Throughout the years, Chris’s contracts accumulated wealth. With the Raptors, he received a $65 million extension in 2006 and in 2010, he received a six-year, $110 million contract from the Heat. His 2013 5-year extension was worth $118 million, and on top of that, he was receiving millions in endorsement deals, worth at least $5 million.

Article continues below advertisement

He also led the U.S.A. Men’s Basketball team to a Gold medal in the 2008 Summer Olympics. Financially, Chris hasn’t been too open about his decisions, but he and his wife, Adrienne Williams, care for and support their four children in addition to Chris’s first daughter, Trinity, whom he shares with Allison Mathis. That’s quite expensive, even for multimillionaires. Plus, Chris’s career-ending health issues are probably not cheap.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Bosh gave fans a health update on the ‘Drafteados’ podcast.

In July 2024, the Drafteados team, a Spanish podcast about basketball, connected with Chris in Badajoz, Spain, at the Calderón training camp. Chris shared that he was in Spain with his son, Jackson, after first visiting Cáceres in 2009. Now that Jackson is 12 years old, Chris feels he's ready to go to training camp and take a vacation together.

Throughout the 20-minute conversation, they dive into Chris’s career. But at the end, they wanted to know how he recovered mentally from his retirement from the NBA. “We all know that the last part of your career was obviously difficult [because of] health issues,” the Drafteados suggested. “How did you approach that mentally to actually get to overcome that and be in a good place with it?” Chris responded that, “It took years.”

Article continues below advertisement

“It took years and years and years,” he reiterated. “It was very painful. A lot of people always ask me, or tell me, ‘You’re gonna be fine because you do so many things,’ and that’s true but I always just wanted to play basketball. That’s all I ever wanted to do was play in the NBA. I was in the point of my career of trying to redefine my game, shoot more threes … I wanted to continue to be a leader for the Heat.”

Article continues below advertisement

Chris was forced to retire prematurely after blood clots that had traveled to his lungs were found in 2015. The doctors would not pass his physical exam, which frustrated Chris, who wanted to continue his career on blood thinners. However, the medics believed it would be too risky, so Chris was forced to step back from his lifetime dream.

Article continues below advertisement

“To be frank, we wanted to win another championship,” Chris revealed. “We felt we had the pieces to do that or at least compete. And I wanted to play more games, and without 'Bron, it was a different time, but we were at a point where I wanted to prove my worth as a player and say, ‘Hey, he’s a great player, he left and he’s on a great team, but we’re great too. I’m great too and I wanna prove that.’

“So I didn’t get a chance to do that but it showed me just how life is sometimes. Things happen out of your control and you have to be OK with that eventually. My family, they helped me get through that. My kids did not care, they only wanted to have a good time. I wanted to make sure I wasn’t being negative around them, I wasn’t letting that affect me. It took years to work through but I got there, so I have to give them credit,” he shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Getty Images