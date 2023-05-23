Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Source: Getty Images Say It Ain't So! NBA Star Carmelo Anthony Has Retired After 19 Seasons Why did Carmelo Anthony retire? The power forward has officially said goodbye to the NBA and fans have questions about his decision. By Tatayana Yomary May 23 2023, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Baseball icon Babe Ruth once said, "Remember kid, there are heroes and there are legends. Heroes get remembered, but legends never die.” This quote is one that many NBA fans consider when thinking about Carmelo Anthony. Carmelo entered the league after joining the 2003 NBA Draft. Throughout Melo’s 19-season career, he played for six teams, won three Olympic gold medals for Team USA, and was named an NBA All-Star 10 times.

Not to mention, Melo holds the spot as the No. 9 scorer in the league’s history with 28,289 points, per ESPN. Since Melo has had such a monumental career, the idea of him bowing out of the league is unfathomable. However, the time has come. Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement from the NBA on May 22, 2023, with a video montage on social media. Here’s the full scoop.

Why did Carmelo Anthony retire? The NBA star said that it’s simply time to say goodbye.

In Carmelo’s video montage, the baller shared a nostalgic video monologue that explained his feelings about it being time to say goodbye to the league. Ghostface Killah featuring Mary J. Blige’s hit song “All That I Got Is You” plays in the background as Melo looks down and rubs his hands before looking at the camera. Footage from Melo’s high school and college basketball days and NBA highlights play as he addressed fans.

Melo reflected on his humble beginnings and basketball serving as an outlet for him. He shared that he felt a sense of pride representing various cities and thanked fans for supporting him along the way. As the video continued, Melo announced his retirement.

“But now the time has come for me to say goodbye — to the court where I made my name, to the game that gave me purpose and pride,” Melo said. “But this bittersweet goodbye to the NBA, I am excited about what the future holds for me. When people ask what I believe my legacy is, it’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, nor the awards or praise, because my story has always been more than basketball.”

He then shared that his son, Kiyan, who’s also chasing dreams of following in Melo’s footsteps, is his legacy. “People ask what I believe my legacy is,” Anthony said. “It’s not my feats on the court that come to mind, all the awards or praise. Because my story has always been more than basketball. My legacy, my son … I will forever continue through you. The time has come for you to carry this torch.”

Fellow NBA stars and celebrities have congratulated Carmelo Anthony on his retirement.

It’s bittersweet to see someone as talented as Melo step away from the sport, but retirement is inevitable. That said, Melo has been given a proper and heartfelt goodbye from fans, celebrities, and fellow athletes on social media.