How Many Rings Did Rudy Gay Win? His Career Spanned 18 Years

At just 38 years old, NBA forward Rudy Gay announced on X (formerly Twitter) on Oct. 29, 2024, that it was "time to hang it up," essentially marking his retirement from the league. With an impressive 18-year career under his belt, Rudy has built a remarkable legacy as a professional basketball player, gaining valuable experiences along the way.

While fans are certainly sad to see him go, we have no doubt he’ll remain relevant in the sports industry, just like other icons such as Tom Brady and Serena Williams, who continue to thrive with endorsement deals and partnerships. Rudy walks away with a substantial net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But the big question on everyone’s mind is whether he ever snagged any championship rings. Here are all the facts!

How many rings does Rudy Gay have?

You might be surprised to learn that over his 18-year basketball career, Rudy didn’t win any championships, so he doesn’t have any rings. But between his experiences, friendships, life lessons, and sizable salaries, it’s safe to say he did win something.

In 2023, Rudy signed a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors for an annual salary of $3,196,448, according to Spotrac. A one-year contract for $3 million in your final full year before retiring? Winner, winner, chicken dinner, my friend!

Before signing with the Golden State Warriors, Rudy inked a three-year, $18,553,500 contract with the Utah Jazz that lasted from 2021 to 2023, with an average annual salary of just over $6 million. Not too shabby!

Why did Rudy Gay retire?

Rudy didn’t disclose the exact reason for his retirement, but in the letter he penned for The Players Tribune, published on Oct. 29, he mentioned that he’s looking forward to being more available for his wife and kids. While he expressed deep gratitude for everyone’s support and kindness, he couldn't deny that his family is happy to have him back!

While Rudy acknowledged, “I’d be lying if I said my career turned out exactly how I wanted it to,” he emphasized that there’s a lot he can take away from it. One significant lesson came from an interaction with the late Kobe Bryant during a game at the Staples Center in 2013. After Rudy collided with him, he asked, “Are you OK?”

This simple question seemed to ignite a spark in Kobe, helping his team secure a win. Although the question doesn’t resonate with Rudy in the same way it did for Kobe, it serves as a reminder of that experience and other moments that have become especially meaningful to him.