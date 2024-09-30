Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA NBA Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo Leaves Behind a Lasting Legacy and Significant Net Worth At the time of his death, Dikembe Mutombo's net worth was an estimated $75 million. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 30 2024, 12:43 p.m. ET Source: Mega

On Sept. 30, 2024, the NBA announced the death of Dikembe Mutombo. The finger-wagging Hall of Famer and NBA Global Ambassador passed away from brain cancer. He was 58 years old.

Article continues below advertisement

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others." As tributes continue to pour in, fans are eager to learn more about Dikembe Mutombo's legacy. For starters, what was his net worth at the time of his death?

Article continues below advertisement

What was Dikembe Mutombo's net worth?

At the time of his unexpected passing, Dikembe Mutombo's net worth was estimated at $75 million. This impressive wealth was primarily earned through his successful career in professional basketball, where he made a significant impact on the court.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Dikembe Mutombo earned a little over $143 million in salary before taxes throughout his playing days. Additionally, he made tens of millions more through endorsements and continued to star in advertisements and commercials long after he announced his retirement in April 2009.

Article continues below advertisement

Dikembe Mutombo Former professional basketball player Net worth: $75 million Dikembe Mutombo was a Congolese-American former professional basketball player. He played 18 seasons in the NBA, where he was an eight-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 11, 2015. Birth name: Dikembe Mutombo Mpolondo Mukamba Jean-Jacques Wamutombor Birthdate: June 25, 1966 Birthplace: Kinshasa, Congo-Kinshasa Mother: Biamba Marie Mutombo Father: Samuel Mutombo Marriages: Rose Mutombo Kiese (m. 1996) Children: Seven, including four nieces and nephews whom they adopted

Mutombo's most significant contracts included a five-year, $56 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks in 1996 and a four-year, $65 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2001. His highest earnings came during the 2001-2002 season when he made more than $16 million with the 76ers.