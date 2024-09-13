Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Bull Turned King DeMar DeRozan Is Also the King of His Own Wealth DeMar DeRozan isn’t just a basketball player — he’s now a published author. And with his book comes the bucks. By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 13 2024, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Professional NBA player DeMar DeRozan, known for his consistency and work ethic, has accumulated significant wealth over his career. Now an author after his memoir, Above the Noise, was published on Sept. 10, 2024, DeMar has even more funds coming his way.

His journey, starting from his early days with the Toronto Raptors to his latest role with the Chicago Bulls and his upcoming role with the Sacramento Kings, has seen him rise among the NBA’s elite both on and off the court. His earnings are reflective not only of his basketball contracts but also of his endorsement deals, establishing him as one of the wealthier figures in the NBA.

DeMar DeRozan has a net worth of approximately $80 million.

As of 2024, DeMar DeRozan’s net worth is estimated at around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. This significant figure stems primarily from his earnings in the NBA, where he has played for over a decade. DeMar first made a mark in the league with the Toronto Raptors, signing several high-paying contracts that established him as a key player on the team.

In 2016, he signed a five-year, $139 million contract with Toronto, one of the biggest contracts of its time. His subsequent trades to the San Antonio Spurs and later the Chicago Bulls further boosted his earnings. His latest contract with the Bulls, a three-year deal worth approximately $85 million, solidified his financial standing into 2024.

And in a July three-team sign-and-trade deal, DeMar received a three-year $74 million deal, a slight downgrade as he ages. Even still, DeMar’s impressive salaries, bonuses, and other basketball-related earnings have played a pivotal role in his $80 million net worth, allowing him to live a life of luxury and comfort, including owning properties in California and Texas​.

DeMar DeRozan has generated much of his net worth through his long career and endorsements.

Much of DeMar’s wealth is attributed to his successful NBA career, but endorsements have also been crucial in bolstering his income. Over the years, DeMar has secured deals with top brands such as Nike, where he signed contracts to promote their basketball shoes, specifically endorsing Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker. These endorsements have no doubt added to his overall wealth.