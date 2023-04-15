Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Source: Instagram/@ki_mo/Getty Images DeMar DeRozan and His Wife Kiara Morrison Bonded Over Their Love of Basketball NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan has not only a love for basketball, but also a love for his wife Kiara Morrison. The pair met after one of his games. By Emma Saletta Apr. 15 2023, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bulls shooting guard and NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan not only has a love for basketball, but also a love for his wife Kiara Morrison. The pair met at the University of South Carolina after one of his games in 2009, and he was impressed with her knowledge of the sport. However, it's no surprise that Kiara has a strong interest in basketball, especially since her father Keith Richards is a former professional basketball player.

DeMar and Kiara continued to date after he left USC to go into the NBA Draft, and married in 2013. The pair did separate from 2017-2018, but have since gotten back together.

The two of them have always kept a low profile on social media. In fact, neither one of them has photos together on their Instagram, and they don't even follow one another. However, Kiara has always posted photos of their children on her social media. One of the couple's kids recently gained social media fame. More on that in a moment. First, here's more about DeMar's family.

DeMar DeRozan and his wife have four kids.

Kiara and DeMar share four daughters. Their two eldest daughters are named Diar and Mari, but the names of the other two remain unknown. Diar has recently made headlines for her support at a recent Chicago Bulls/Toronto Raptors game, in which she was seen screaming every time a Toronto Raptor was at the free-throw line. Her screaming may have been a key to the Bulls' win, especially since they missed 18 of 36 free-throw attempts during the game in Toronto.

As of this publication, Kiara has not commented on Diar's screaming, and it's also unknown if she was with her at the time. However, she has been receiving social media hate on one of her recent family video Instagram posts, with one user commenting, "You should be embarrassed letting your kid scream all game like that."

DeMar on the other hand loved it, and couldn't help but laugh when reporters asked him about her screaming after the same. "She went viral," DeMar said with a smile on his face.

DeMar DeRozan's wife is also a social media influencer.

Although Kiara may not model professionally, she uses her Instagram to not only show off photos of her family, but also of fashion, whether it's supporting designers or just supporting the Chicago Bulls.

There's not too much information available regarding Kiara's career, but other than keeping an active social media presence, she appears to be a full-time mom to the daughters she shares with DeMar.