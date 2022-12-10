The Chicago Bulls Have Been Without Lonzo Ball Since January — When Will He Return?

Soon after the diagnosis, the Bulls announced that Ball would undergo arthroscopic surgery in his left knee and a six to eight week timetable for a potential return. Unfortunately, the injury would end up ending Ball’s 2021-2022 season and impact the Bulls hopes for a deep playoff run.

According to Dr. Michael S. George of the KSF Orthopaedic Center in Houston, he told SportingNews.com that there are a few things that could point to Ball’s lengthy recovery.