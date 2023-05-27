Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NBA Source: Instagram/@iamgabevincent2 Gabe Vincent Hasn't Shared an Update on His Injury Ahead of Game 6 — Here's What We Know The Miami Heat may go about the next game without their starting guard Gabe Vincent, as there hasn't been a clear injury update at time of writing. By Emma Saletta May 27 2023, Published 2:41 p.m. ET

The 2023 NBA Eastern Conference Finals are heating up after the Boston Celtics won the last two games against the Miami Heat. Now that the series is 3-2 Miami, Game 6 is more important than ever. Unfortunately, the Heat may go about this game without their starting guard Gabe Vincent, and there hasn't been a clear injury update.

Gabe suffered a sprained left ankle during the fourth quarter of Game 4 in Miami, leading him to sit out Game 5 on May 25. So, the question is, will Gabe play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals? Here’s what we know as of now.

Gabe Vincent has not given an official injury update.

As of time of writing, Gabe has not spoken to the press about his injury. However, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra spoke out on the day of Game 5 to confirm that the guard was not healthy enough to play.

“He went through his routine and workout this morning, just wanted to get ahead of it," Erik said on May 25. "He is feeling better, but just not good enough to play an Eastern Conference Finals game."

Since Gabe’s injury, none of his teammates have commented. However, Erik confirmed that everything Gabe has done to try and get back into playing in the finals is why his teammates “respect him so much.”

So, what is Gabe Vincent’s injury update?

According to the ESPN Miami Heat injury roster, Gabe is still injured, but his status is day-to-day, meaning he is not completely out of the finals. It also confirms that he was able to partially participate during the shootaround, which he also did on Game 5 before being benched.

There is no official OK yet, but Yahoo Sports reporter Ben Rohrbacher said that Gabe will likely being playing in Game 6. Although this was reported, there has been no confirmation as of now if that is to be the case.

If Gabe is out of the finals, he will be joining injured teammates Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro, who were confirmed on the roster to be out in April and May 2023, respectively. There is no timetable for Victor’s return, while Tyler has been cleared to resume non-contact basketball work.

Day-to-day is not a bad thing regarding Gabe Vincent’s injury update.

Although day-to-day may sound bad to some, it’s not. In fact, this is a status given to a player who endures something as simple as a muscle strain, which is what LeBron James suffered in 2022. However, it could go either way, as LeBron’s teammate D’Angelo Russell suffered an ankle sprain in 2023 that led him to miss at least six games.