Milwaukee Bucks Legend and Owner Junior Bridgeman Dies at 71 — Inside His Cause of Death Junior Bridgeman dedicated most of his life to building and protecting the Bucks legacy. By Elizabeth Randolph Published March 12 2025, 9:54 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans and employees of the Milwaukee Bucks are mourning the loss of one of the team's most legendary players, . Junior died on Tuesday, March 11, at age 71.

Junior's legacy and contributions to the Milwaukee Bucks' success will never be forgotten, and he was invested in the team until he died. Here's what to know about the athlete and entrepreneur's cause of death.

What was Junior Bridgeman's cause of death?

Junior's cause of death wasn't immediately revealed. However, ABC affiliate station WISN reported that the retired basketball pro underwent a medical emergency on the day he died. The outlet shared he was at the Galt House in Louisville, Ky. during a 45th annual Leadership Luncheon on Scouting, which benefits the Lincoln Heritage Council, Scouting America. While there, Junior told a reporter he believed he was having a heart attack. He was then taken away from the event and died at the hospital.

The East Chicago, Ind. native didn't have any health issues that he shared publicly, and his death shocked many of those who loved and admired him. Amid the news of Junior's death, the Bucks, the team he played for 10 seasons and became a minority owner of in September 2024, released several statements honoring his legacy.

"The Milwaukee Bucks are shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman," the team said in a statement. "Junior's retired No. 2 jersey hangs in Fiserv Forum, serving as a constant remembrance of his outstanding play on the court and his impact on the Bucks’ success."