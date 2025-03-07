Warriors Guard Brandin Podziemski Left the Game Against the Nets with Back Pain He left the Warriors-Nets game with an injury, but it's apparently not serious. By Joseph Allen Published March 7 2025, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@brandingpodziem2

The Golden State Warriors have gone on quite a run since the trade deadline. The team acquired Jimmy Butler, and now, there are whispers that this version of the team could make a title run.

To do that, though, they need every one of their pieces to be healthy, which is why some Warriors fans were concerned when guard Brandin Podziemski had to leave the team's game against the Nets early. Now, many want to know what happened to Brandin and what his outlook is moving forward. Here's what we know.



What happened to Brandin Podziemski?

Less than a minute into the team's game against the Nets, Brandin signaled that he needed a substitution and then immediately headed to the locker room while holding his lower back. There was no contact related to the injury, and Brandin didn't want to see if he could walk the injury off. Instead, he immediately signaled for a sub and headed to the locker room, which is obviously a worrying sign.

At the beginning of the second quarter, the team announced that Brandin was out with lower back soreness and was questionable to return. Eventually, he was ruled out for the rest of the game, which the Warriors went on to win 121-119. Following the game, head coach Steve Kerr addressed Brandin's injury, saying that it “doesn’t appear to be serious. Day-to-day.” That suggests that they'll be monitoring him in the days to come, and will make a determination about future games as they come up.

That's great news for the Warriors, who are looking to make a deep playoff run, and have been in the process of digging themselves out of a major hole since the trade deadline. Although Brandin is by no means the team's biggest star, he is a key contributor and part of the starting lineup, averaging 10.1 pts per game alongside 4.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists.



The Warriors are finishing up an injury-filled road trip.

Although the Warriors have maintained an impressive record on their most recent road trip, the team has been riddled with injuries throughout. Jimmy Butler III suffered back spasms that kept him out of the team's loss agains the 76ers, and Steph Curry rolled his ankle during the team's win against Charlotte, although he didn't miss any time. Gary Payton II suffered a nasal fracture during that game as well.

Thankfully, none of these injuries appear to be the kind that can destroy a season, which is good because the Warriors will need their entire team healthy as they head into their final stretch of games. They're competing in a Western conference that's highly competitive, and features some of the best players in the world.